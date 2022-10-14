She-Hulk’s protector: Wake alum plays superheroine’s mom

When Tess Malis Kincaid, a 1986 graduate of Wake Forest University, first got the chance to play a superheroine's mom in the streaming series "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," she knew it was a great opportunity.

"There are some roles that just jump off the page the first time you read them," she said. "That’s what I felt when I first auditioned for Elaine. Luckily, my instincts were right. It just clicked, and I ran with it."

The series, which completed its first season Thursday on the Disney+ streaming service, features Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, an attorney whose cousin is Bruce Banner, aka The Incredible Hulk. When an accident causes their blood to mix, she absorbs part of his powers and gains the ability to transform into a 6 foot 7 green Amazon with superstrength and invulnerable skin. Unlike her cousin, she also has an ability to break the "fourth wall," communicating directly with the audience and fully aware she is in a TV show.

Jennifer is overwhelmed by her new dual identity but is determined to continue her law career rather than putting on tights (at least at first) to fight supervillains. The show plays as a mix of lawyer comedy and superheroics, with absurd characters including Leap-Frog, Man-Bull and Porcupine, in addition to more familiar Marvel fare such as The Hulk, The Abomination, Wong, and Daredevil.

Jen's doting, protective parents are eager to support her. Kincaid plays Elaine, who still frets over her daughter, gives her unwanted advice, and is eager to share embarrassing anecdotes with her friends.

"Elaine is a bit too... everything," Kincaid said. "A little pushy? Sure. But she’s fun and funny. And she loves her daughter so much and is soooo proud of her. Though sometimes she has a unique way of showing it."

Kincaid appears in three episodes in the first season, including a larger role in this week's season finale. The series is filmed in Atlanta.

"The atmosphere was a kick," she said, adding that director Kat Coiro, writer Jessica Gao, Maslany and the entire cast and production team were great to work with.

"Our family felt like real family on Day One," she said. "And I was tickled pink when I learned that Mark Linn-Baker (best known for the sitcom 'Perfect Strangers') would be playing my husband."

Kincaid is perhaps most familiar for her recurring role as an FBI agent on "Ozark" and has also appeared in such shows as "Homeland," "Greenleaf," "Bluff City Law" and "The Haves and the Have Nots," but one thing she had to get used to on "She-Hulk" was special effects.

"All of the CGI work was brand new for me — working with Tatiana in her mo-cap (motion capture) suit or working with her 6 foot 5 double, all the layers involved in filming — it’s a complex process. I truly marveled — no pun intended — at the mad skills of the people making the magic of this show."

Kincaid, who is from LaGrange, Georgia, came from a big musical family — her dad was a singer and minister of music, her mom was a pianist, and all five kids in the family sang in church growing up. Her brother, David Malis, is a world-renowned opera singer.

"So there was definitely a love for the arts and performing in the genes," she said. And she had a love for North Carolina from time spent in summer camps and visiting her brother while he was attending Mars Hill College.

"When the time came for me to consider colleges, I specifically looked to North Carolina," she said. "Once I toured the Wake Forest campus and met some of the faculty, the deal was done. While I didn’t have the opera chops of my big brother, I had the acting bug. I majored in theater at Wake and continued my training at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta for two years."

She folowed that up with more studying and work in New York City before returning to Atlanta. Her husband Mark is also an actor, and, she said, they "have made a beautiful life and raised our now-college-age daughter, Barbara."

Her acting career was primarily on stage for many years, and she and her husband were company members at the North Carolina Shakespeare festival during Louis Rackoff's tenure there. She followed that as an associate artist with the Georgia Shakespeare company.

Some of her favorite stage roles have included Beatrice in “Much Ado About Nothing,” Tamora in “Titus Andronicus,” and Masha in “Three Sisters.”

"I also love new work and contemporary classics. I love Edward Albee and Tracy Letts. I played Barbara in 'August: Osage County' at the Alliance Theatre, and that was bliss," she said.

She is best known to date for a recurring role as Special Agent Hannah Clay on "Ozark," a gritty rural crime drama. "It was an extraordinary show, and I feel so lucky to have been a part of it over three seasons," she said.

She isn't the only actor in "She-Hulk" with Winston-Salem connections. Steve Coulter, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts and prolific character actor, plays Jennifer's boss at the law firm, Holden Holliway. "We've known each other for many eyars and have done theater and now a few TV/film projects together. "And he's so darn good!"

Other local actors who have appeared in the show this season include Thao Nguyen as a guy who sells knockoff "Avengers" merchandise and acts as a contact person for Jen; Charis Jeffers as an autograph hound and fan of She-Hulk's adversary Titania; and Candice Rose as Jen's pushy aunt Melanie.

Kincaid shares several scenes with Rose, but said she didn't know until recently that Rose is a UNCSA alumna. "She and I had a great time bonding during the family scenes on set," Kincaid said, "and we had a bit of a reunion at the series launch in LA a few months ago."