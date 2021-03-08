"She lived a life of peace": Rosalyn Howard remembered for dedication and love

When the Journal interviewed Howard in 2004 — she was commenting on the Darryl Hunt case — she was the owner of Jacob’s See-Food Carry Out at the corner of 25th and Liberty Streets. The restaurant is no longer there.

Howard talked about how happy she was that Hunt’s conviction had been overturned, and that Hunt had never given up. She talked about her own challenges growing up during segregation, and the challenge of lingering prejudice.

Trisha McGill, who lives across the street from Howard, said that on Saturday she noticed Howard had gone to pick up her grandchildren for a visit and was back home sometime between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

“She picked up the kids and was just spending time with them,” McGill said. McGill had to run an errand around 3 p.m., and when she got home about 4:15 p.m. she noticed a car she recognized parked in front of the house.

Around an hour later, McGill said, she was in her front yard and saw a man come running out of the house, get into Howard’s vehicle with the four children and carefully back out into the street. The man then drove away at a high rate of speed.