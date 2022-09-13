She met the queen and calls King Charles a friend. Winston-Salem's Peaches Golding talks about her role in announcing new sovereign.

King Charles III is beginning his reign, which means former Winston-Salem resident Peaches Golding has been busy.

Golding is His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol, a city in Southwest England.

As lord-lieutenant, she's the king's representative in Bristol. Her job is to work with King Charles and other working members of the royal family. She might arrange a visit from a royal or present medals on behalf of the king.

"The role is quite diverse," Golding said.

On Sunday, she was helping to announce that Britain had a new sovereign after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Right now, the proclamation is the most important thing happening in Britain as it results in the new king being announced to the country. It is very important and very historic," Golding said. "I am the first Lord-Lieutenant of Bristol to open the proclamation. As Lord-Lieutenant, I am responsible for organizing the county to come together to hold that particular service, liaising with the Royal palaces and senior civil servants in the country for this complex and coordinated process."

The pageantry included bagpipe players, drummers, mace bearers of the Avon & Somerset Police.

She added that the makeup of the people involved in the ceremony is very important.

"You've got me as a Black Lord-Lieutenant," she said. "You've got a Persian-British High Sheriff, reader of the Declaration. And our Lord Mayor is also a woman."

On Thursday, Golding will attend the lying-in-state of the late queen in the Parliament.

This coming Sunday, she will lead the City of Bristol is a minute’s silence in reflection on the life of the late queen alongside the Lord Mayor of Bristol at City Hall. The High Sheriff and Dean of Bristol will be in attendance.

And on Monday, she will attend the State funeral of the late queen, along with most members of the royal family, crown families from Europe and further away, and the heads of state from the United States and dozens of other countries.

Roots in Winston-Salem

Born in Spartanburg, S.C., as Lois Patricia Hauser, Golding moved to Winston-Salem when she was 3.

Her father, Charlie Brady "C.B." Hauser, was a longtime professor at Winston-Salem State University who served two terms in the state legislature.

Golding, 68, is a graduate of Reynolds High School and received a biology degree from UNC Chapel Hill.

After graduating from college, she worked as a laboratory assistant in the Department of Zoology at the University of Ibadan and a teacher at Loyola College, Ibadan, in Ibadan, Nigeria, West Africa. While in Nigeria, she met her husband, Bob Golding, who died in January. The Goldings moved to the United Kingdom more than 35 years ago and Peaches Golding became involved in business and civic life.

In April 2017, Peaches Golding was appointed Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County and City of Bristol. Prior to that, she was the High Sheriff of Bristol. Golding is the first Black female to hold both of those positions.

She was awarded the OBE, which stands for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in 2009. She was also awarded the CStJ, which means Commander of the Order of St. John.

Golding said the first time she was in the queen's presence was probably when she was awarded the OBE. She spoke of the queen's piercing blue eyes.

“The amazing thing about her was that when you were in her presence and she spoke to you, you were the only thing in the room,” Golding said. “You were the only person that she was listening to. She had this great ability to drown everything else out.

“And because of her role, because she had been the queen a long time, she had traveled. She knew what was going on about so many things. Not just political things – because the queen does have a constitutional role as far as politics is concerned – but she never voices a political view.”

Based on the way the constitutional monarchy works, the queen knew all of the things that were happening, Golding said.

She also said that the queen was “the most traveled person in history,” was extremely knowledgeable and had a quick sense of humor.

The new king

Golding has known King Charles II since the early 1990s when she started a small business and has worked with him since 1995. At the time, she said, he was trying to understand some things “about minority ethnicities – how we mainstream things, how it is that you employ people and get them up the employment ladder and all of those things.”

She said the two of them have a lot of respect between each other.

What’s next for the monarchy now that he has become king?

“As the Prince of Wales, he, of course, invented the role,” Golding said. “That’s the way these things work. As the Prince of Wales, he could focus on those things that interested him. Some of those things were diversity – in the context of diverse religions in terms of diverse people.

“Diversity was one of the issues that he was quite interested in – the environment and sustainability. I worked with the Prince of Wales since 2000, talking to businesses about climate change and what their responsibilities are. He was very concerned about farming and sustainable farming methods and all sorts of organic farming.”

As king, Golding said, he might be able to continue those interests but will also have other things he must do.

“He will have a weekly audience with the prime minister, a monthly audience with the Privy Council, all sorts of things of state that he will have to do."

She said he will probably travel a lot more across the Commonwealth establishing and renewing relationships and determine ways of working better together.

“There will be a few changes, but he will be more and more like his mother, because that is the constitutional role of the king,” Golding said.