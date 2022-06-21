'She wanted to make the community a better place.' Joycelyn Johnson, who represented Winston-Salem’s East Ward for 16 years, dies at 73

Joycelyn Johnson, who represented Winston-Salem’s East Ward for 16 years, first on the board of aldermen and then the city council, died Tuesday of natural causes, a family member said. Johnson was 73.

“Joycelyn was a kind and loving person who was concerned about the needs of other people,” said her sister, Deltra Bonner of Winston-Salem. “She will really be missed in this community.”

Johnson served four terms, from 1993 to 2009.

"On behalf of the citizens of Winston-Salem, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of former council member Joycelyn Johnson," Mayor Allen Joines said. "Joycelyn Johnson was a dedicated public servant who worked hard for not only the citizens of the East Ward, but also for the good of the entire community.

"As chairman of the Public Works Committee, she pushed for improved working conditions for the city's Sanitation Division and other service functions," Joines said. "In recognition of her support for city employees and her advocacy for quality service to our citizens, the building that houses the city's public works functions was named in her honor in 2018."

Johnson was committed to her constituents, Joines said.

“On a personal level, I was able to work with Ms. Johnson as a member of the city staff and then as a fellow elected official," Joines said. "I was always appreciative of her kind and gentle manner, while respectful of her fierce advocacy for programs she felt were needed."

In 2002, Johnson proposed changing the name of the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen to the Winston-Salem City Council, Joines said.

Johnson believed that “alderman” was an old-fashioned way to describe the city council, Joines said. In December 2002, the council voted 5-4 to change its name, Joines broke a tie to vote in favor of the name change.

A graduate of Atkins High School, Johnson graduated from Bennett College in Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1971, Bonner said.

Johnson worked as a social worker at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for most of her career. At the time of her death, Johnson served as a community outreach coordinator for Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, according to her LinkedIn page.

She also served as a vice president of the NCHF Enclave II Inc., which develops affordable housing in the state, and the NCHF ParcStone Inc., which leases residential buildings and dwellings statewide.

A Democrat, Johnson was first elected to the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen in November 1993. At that time, Virginia Newell, the incumbent, decided not to run for a fifth term representing the East Ward.

When Johnson was running for re-election in 1997, she said she viewed her job at Baptist as similar to her role as an alderman.

“I walk out the door and just switch the hat,” Johnson told the Winston-Salem Journal.

Both of her jobs required her to find solutions and resources for people’s problems, she said. To that end, Johnson said, she would fight to solve her constituents’ problems, regardless of opposition from other elected officials.

The problems in East Ward affected the entire city, Johnson said.

“As goes East Winston, so goes the city of Winston-Salem,” Johnson said.

Johnson was re-elected to four-year terms in 1997, 2001 and 2005. She lost her re-election bid in the 2009 primary against Democrat Derwin Montgomery, who was elected in November 2009 to represent the East Ward on the council.

Nelson Malloy, a former council member who represented the North Ward, described Johnson was a conscientious public servant who was kind, sweet and compassionate.

“She always put the concerns and desires of the people of her ward foremost in her work,” Malloy said. “She kept her eye on why people entered public service. She wanted to make the community a better place.”

Johnson dedicated her life to making a difference in Winston-Salem, Malloy said.

“Her death is a tremendous blow to the entire city,” Malloy said.

Dan Besse, a former council member who represented the Southwest Ward, said he will value the eight years that Johnson and he served together on the city council.

“She will be missed in our community,” Besse said of Johnson. “She was active and concerned for the people of Winston-Salem for a long time.”

