If you're looking for cheap gas, Sheetz has a patriotic offer for you.

Sheetz stores in the Triad and across six states will offer gas at $1.776 per gallon on the Fourth of July.

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, Ethanol Free (E0) fuel, mid-grade and premium gas.

It does not apply to any diesel offerings.

The promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. and ends when the store runs out of gas.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz app or on the company's website.