Sheriff apologizes for investigator's conduct in Davidson County after remains of missing teen recovered

"The response from the investigator with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was not empathetic or kind to the family of Nick (Allen), and also was not welcoming or appreciative to Adventures with Purpose," Simmons said. "Please know that the interaction you had with our investigator does not represent how we train our officers, and his actions are not in accordance with our expectations.

"There are no excuses for this type of behavior, and we will work tirelessly to ensure this type of behavior is never repeated by another member from this office under my administration," Simmons said. "We send our deepest sympathies to the family of Nick Allen. We are so very sorry for your loss and please know that we will do better in our interactions with grieving families in the future."

The sheriff's office is grateful to the Adventures with Purpose Team "for bringing closure to Nick’s family," Simmons said.

Simmons decided to post the apology because the investigator with the sheriff's office didn't act professionally in his interaction with Allen's family, Simmons said. The sheriff's office is investigating that incident.

The sheriff declined to identify the investigator or reveal his rank. The investigator still works with the sheriff's office, he said.

"I'm not going to put up with that," Simmons said of the investigator's conduct. "We are going to take corrective actions."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.