Demonstrators rally in front of the Forsyth County Sheriffâ€™s Office during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200717w_nws_occupy
Demonstrators rally in front of the Forsyth County Sheriffâ€™s Office during the second day of Occupy the Block on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200717w_nws_occupy
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said he didn’t say anything publicly about John Neville’s death for seven months primarily because Neville’s family requested it.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough denied Thursday accusations that he covered up the death of John Elliott Neville and said the primary reason he didn’t say anything publicly about Neville’s death for seven months was because Neville’s family requested it.
“There’s no blood on our hands and we’re not trying to hide anything,” Kimbrough said, referencing a banner protesters held Wednesday as they marched to the sheriff’s office to demand answers from Kimbrough and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. “If I was trying to cover up something, I would have done the investigation in-house.”
Protesters, including groups such as Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition, held an all-day occupy event and intend to do similar events every day until they get answers about Neville’s death. They were out in Bailey Park Thursday, with some making calls to the prosecutors’ office and the sheriff’s office. Kimbrough said Thursday that he has no problem meeting with the protesters.
He also said the office has changed policies regarding the duty to intervene and starting on Aug. 1, 50 detention officers, including members of the jail’s special response team, will undergo medical training. He said that the medical provider, Wellpath (formerly Correct Care Solutions), is one of the only corporations that provide medical care for jails. Wellpath has been sued several times over deaths of inmates at the Forsyth County Jail, including two men who died in May 2017.
The day after Neville died on Dec. 4, 2019, Kimbrough said he requested an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which turned over its findings to O’Neill in April. After the autopsy report was finalized in July, O’Neill held a news conference, announcing that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter.
The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity and the Winston-Salem NAACP are adding their voices to calls for more transparency, issuing a statement Thursday.
“The obligation of law enforcement officers to ‘protect and serve’ does not end when a person is detained or restrained,” the two organizations said in a statement. “We call for an independent agency to conduct a full evaluation of current practices at the county jail, adequate training for our officers, an end to discrimination and bias, an end to excessive use of force, and accountability and transparency for all law enforcement, including correctional officers.”
The two groups are holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday at NAACP’s chapter office on Oak Ridge Drive. Kimbrough said he plans to be there.
On Wednesday morning, the nurse, Michelle Heughins, 44, turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail and was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond. Her next court date is July 30. The detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36 — have been released on a $15,000 unsecured bond and are due in court on July 23.
Kernersville police arrested Neville, 56, on Dec. 1, 2019, based on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a female out of Guilford County. Neville was placed at the Forsyth County Jail on a $2,000 secured bond, but at 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 2, Neville suffered a seizure and fell from his top bunk bed.
For nearly an hour, Neville struggled with detention officers. The officers placed him in a hog-tie position, with his hands behind his back and his legs folded up to his buttocks. Neville pleaded with the jailers while he was restrained, saying, “Please,” Let me go,” “I can’t breathe,” and “Help me.” Jailers tried to remove the handcuffs, but the key broke about 2.5 minutes after he was first placed in the prone position, and it would take a key and two different bolt cutters before the handcuffs could come off, according to an autopsy report. In that time, Neville stopped moving and speaking entirely, the autopsy report said.
After jail staff stripped him out of his jail jumpsuit and a nurse checked him, they left Neville in the cell, but came back in after the nurse saw that he wasn’t breathing or moving. The officers did CPR and he was revived several times at the jail and at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where Neville died on Dec. 4, 2019. The autopsy report said Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a hog-tie position.
The sheriff’s office first publicly acknowledged Neville’s death on June 26 after the Winston-Salem Journal asked questions. Video of the incident has not been released, and O’Neill said he would oppose a public release, at least for now. The News & Observer, which also has reported on Neville’s death, has petitioned for its release, and a hearing is scheduled for July 29 in Forsyth Superior Court. Kimbrough said that Neville’s bond was unsecured when he was transported to the hospital so that the hospital and the family would have the ability to make decisions about Neville’s care. Unsecuring the bond meant that Neville was technically not in the jail’s custody when he died.
Kimbrough defended his decision not to inform the public about Neville’s death in December.
“They were the ones hurting,” he said about Neville’s family. The family and the family’s attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton, asked Kimbrough to keep Neville’s death quiet. “I had an obligation to that family as well.”
But he insisted on Thursday that he was not covering anything up because he contacted the SBI and requested an investigation. Asked whether he would do the same thing if it involved a homicide of a Forsyth County resident, Kimbrough said that would be different because a local law-enforcement agency would be investigating.
In cases where a sheriff’s deputy has shot someone, the sheriff’s office has released information immediately, and typically, the SBI investigates the circumstances surrounding the shooting. But Kimbrough said Neville’s death is different because he didn’t know the cause of death until the day before O’Neill had his news conference.
“The SBI was investigating and the family and the lawyers made a request to allow the investigation (to go forward),” Kimbrough said. He said that based on that request and the SBI investigation, he decided not to disclose the death publicly.
He also said that he would handle things the same way if he had to do it all over again.
“If I went against the family’s request and what the lawyers asked of me, I would have been damned if I did that,” he said. “They would have been highly upset. The family was hurting, not the public. It was about the family.”
Sara Hines of Winston-Salem declined to comment on behalf of the local protest groups on Kimbrough’s specific statements.
“If Bobby Kimbrough wants to know how we feel about his statements, he knows where we are,” Hines said. ‘If he wants to talk to us, we are here.”
About 30 protesters again gathered Thursday at Bailey Park near the intersection of Fourth Street and Patterson Avenue. For nearly 30 minutes, Hines recited the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech that he delivered on Aug. 28, 1963 during the March on Washington, D.C.
Protesters demand answers in the death of John Neville.
