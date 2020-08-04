Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. offered Tuesday to re-name a cellblock at the Forsyth County Jail after John Elliott Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man who died in December of injuries he suffered while at the jail.
Kimbrough also apologized to Neville's family at a news conference held Tuesday at the sheriff's office.
"I have stood with you from the beginning," he said to Sean Neville, Neville's eldest son, who sat with the family's attorney, Michael Grace. "History has tied us together."
Kimbrough held the news conference the day before the release of body-camera and jail surveillance footage showing what happened to John Neville. A judge ordered on July 31 the release of the footage to a coalition of media organizations, including the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro. The judge ruled that the video should be released by noon Wednesday.
Kimbrough said Tuesday that if the family consented, he would like to name for Neville a section of the jail where Neville was held.
"We're not doing that just because," Kimbrough said. "We're doing it as a reminder of the men and women that work there of what happened that day. We're doing that as a reminder to let them know life is paramount."
Neville died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. According to an autopsy report, the brain injury happened when his heart stopped breathing and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated after being held in a hog-tie restraint position on his stomach with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up toward his buttocks. Grace has said that video footage shows Neville saying, "I can't breathe," 24 different times. According to three independent sources familiar with the investigation, at least twice, the response from detention officers is, "Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe."
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death: Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for seven months and released limited information on June 26 only after questions from the Journal. Neville's death has sparked protests and gained national attention, with protesters accusing Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and Kimbrough Jr. of a cover-up. They have both denied those allegations.
Kimbrough said seeing the video footage was hard for him.
"Like many who have seen it, I was saddened by what I saw and I cried as well," he said. "As a result of that, there are many changes related to the passing of your father...Your father has changed the way that health care is dispensed at the jail."
He said he won't sugarcoat what happened to Neville and that he is committed to making changes in policy to ensure that what happened to Neville never happens again.
Grace thanked Kimbrough for his apology.
"We want to take the opportunity to acknowledge the truth of this matter," he said. "The truth is not tamped down; it is not hidden; it's not kept secret. The sheriff acknowledged that mistakes were made and that means a lot to the family."
He also said that he and Sean Neville plan to march with protesters. He said protesting is necessary. Neville's children have participated in marches in recent days and have visited Bailey Park, where a group of protesters have held all-day occupy-like events for the past two weeks. The protesters have demanded specific answers from Kimbrough and O'Neill.
The ACLU of North Carolina has also joined efforts to seek answers about Neville's death.
Kimbrough said he was grateful to be sheriff so that he could be a part of changes at the jail.
"I get to be part of changing the culture about how health is given to our residents," he said. "I simply say as the sheriff of this county on behalf of the 600-plus men and women, I give you my condolences and I say that I am sorry about what happened to your father."
