In a statement released late Wednesday, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. strongly denied allegations that he defied court orders requiring him to provide juveniles with electronic monitoring.
"Let me be clear," he said. "I am angry that I have been misrepresented to the community. As sheriff of this county, I did not — and would not — state that I would defy a court order. I did not — and would not — refuse to assist juveniles integrating into society as productive citizens, working to better themselves and their futures. I did not write it; I did not say it; I did not even imply it."
Kimbrough disputed that he would defy a court order — "What I did say is that in order to electronically monitor juveniles, we would need additional monitors and additional personnel to fulfill our duties as the courts and the community adjusts to the new juvenile laws and petitions."
Kimbrough's statement was in reaction to motions filed by criminal defense attorney Julie Boyer in connection to two juveniles she represented. A hearing was held Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court in front of Judge David Hall. Hall issued rulings by which one of the juveniles was able to get on electronic monitoring. The other juvenile had his bond set at $150,000 but would be required to be on electronic monitoring if the bond is posted.
Both motions cited statements that Assistant County Attorney Lonnie Albright made at an Aug. 13 hearing in juvenile court.
"Assistant County Attorney Lonnie Albright relayed to the Court that the sheriff, in his discretion, will not electronically monitor any person under the age of 18," Boyer wrote in her motions that were filed in Forsyth Superior Court the day after the hearing.
The juveniles in question — Caleb Landrum, 17, and Corrieon Demond Jabrell Barr, 16 — had had their cases transferred to Forsyth Superior Court, meaning they would be tried as adults. In both cases, judges in district court had ordered electronic monitoring as a condition of their release from custody, Boyer wrote in her motions.
She alleged in her motions that Kimbrough was violating her clients' constitutional rights by refusing to provide electronic monitoring and leaving them stuck in custody. In Barr's case, she said that his family was ready to post bond but neither the magistrate's officer nor the jail would accept the bond because no electronic monitor was available.
Boyer said in an email Wednesday that the allegations she made came directly from the juvenile proceeding where Albright made his statements. At the time, Albright was representing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, she said.
She said that on Aug. 6, juvenile court officials learned there were only two electronic monitors for adult criminal defendants.
"While there were both adults and juveniles on the waiting list to obtain one, priority was to be given to whatever person was able to post the secured bond or whatever other condition precedent to obtaining the electronic monitor," she said.
That information was taken into account by judges who signed release orders for the juveniles whose cases were transferred to adult court, she said.
"Those release orders are, in fact, orders of the Court," Boyer said.
Kimbrough pointed to North Carolina's new Raise the Age law, which meant that 16 and 17-year-old teenagers will no longer be automatically charged as adults. Kimbrough said the law "created logistical challenges for the Office of the Sheriff in fulfilling its obligations as it relates to juveniles."
He said a meeting was held Aug. 10 to address those logistical issues, which included not having only 15 electronic monitors available at any given time. Another problem, Kimbrough said, is that there isn't a place to start the electronic monitoring process for juveniles. Some of those issues have been addressed, he said.
"Again, I have not nor would I ever stand in the way of the legal process," he said. "Especially as it pertains to working with juveniles to better themselves and ultimately improve our community."
