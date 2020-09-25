Sheriff: Deputy is recovering from crash in Tanglewood Park. Officer hit post and tree while responding to a panic-alarm at maintenance department.

According to the Highway Patrol report, Summers was driving 60 mph on Tanglewood Park Road when he ran off the road, struck a post and then a tree. The speed limit for non-emergency vehicles on the road is 25 mph.

The car then caught fire, but an injured Summers was able to get out the vehicle, Kimbrough said. No charges were filed, according to the report.

"I am amazed that he was able to do that under the injuries that he sustained," Kimbrough said of Summers. "He's a young, healthy kid."

Kimbrough said he doesn't believe that Summers was driving 60 mph when the crash happened.

"It's not accurate," Kimbrough said. "That's an approximation. It could have been 55 mph.

"I have no issue with how fast he was traveling," Kimbrough said.

The sheriff also provided details about the emergency call that Summers responded to at the park.

The sheriff's office initially received a fire alarm, and it then became a panic alarm from the park's maintenance department, Kimbrough said.

That meant that someone needed help, and it was a priority one call, he said. An alarm-monitoring company then notified the sheriff's office, and Summers was dispatched to the call.