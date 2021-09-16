Sheriff: Gangs are on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools campuses. We need to admit that.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, under most circumstances, neither wastes nor minces his words.
“Ask me a question, I’ll give you an answer,” he said.
So far into his tenure, that’s true. You might not like the answer, but he’s going to give it anyway. And he’s not terribly concerned about hurt feelings, either.
Three days after several of his deputies were among dozens of uniformed law-enforcement officers who flooded Parkland High School in response to a fight that caused a lockdown, Kimbrough found himself thinking about gangs on school campuses.
“Of course we have a problem,” he said. “Admit there’s a problem. The issue is not going to resolve itself by saying it does not exist. We can no longer say it doesn’t exist in our community.”
Take charge
For years, law-enforcement of all stripes, from top brass ensconced in offices to actual working police humping calls, have known with absolute certainty how ingrained gangs have become in this and many other communities.
They’ve known the names, affiliations, rivalries, graffiti tags and other identifiers. Gang units knew which ones were serious, disciplined, top-down organizations and which were off-brand knock-offs created by restless kids.
And for the most part, police—leaders in particular—freely admitted as much when it came to acknowledging their presence in streets and neighborhoods.
“We’re the biggest gang in this town,” Chief Catrina Thompson of the Winston-Salem Police Department said after a gang-related shooting in January 2020 right outside busy Hanes Mall. “We need to take charge at instilling hope in our children.”
But when it came to admitting the obvious—that gang members freely roamed school hallways—well, that proved to be more elusive.
The prevailing attitude from school officials, law enforcement and some elected leaders—those with the power to direct money toward a problem—seemed to take the position that being open and transparent might frighten parents and speed an exodus to private or charter schools.
Hell, former Superintendent Beverly Emory authorized the 2015 firing of a gang specialist for having the audacity to turn over to law enforcement surveillance video of an incident on a school bus.
The flaw in the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” approach is that high-school students, classroom teachers and engaged parents didn’t need to be told that gangs were present.
They already knew.
This recent spate of violence including a shooting death at Mount Tabor, the lockdown at Parkland and a near brawl at Glenn soccer game, while shocking, came as no particular surprise.
That’s why it was refreshing to hear the elected sheriff say out loud to the rest of us what students knew.
“There are any number of incidents in schools,” Kimbrough said. “Admit the problem, now apply the resources. It’s not like we don’t have the knowledge or the resources. We’re able; why not be willing?”
Therein lies the rub.
Requiring commitment
The sheriff’s office—and Winston-Salem police for that matter—stand ready to do what they can.
But to address a very real problem, both entities would have to reorder thin budgets.
“I’m the sheriff but I don’t control purse strings,” Kimbrough said. “If I have to spend resources in one place, it takes away from somewhere else. We have to be proactive, not reactive.”
So if the community decides that enough is enough, that gang units need beefing up, that additional resource officers are needed for schools or that more surveillance cameras, then it’s up to county commissioners (and the Winston-Salem City Council) to make a financial commitment.
“We could use (civilian) school facilitators in schools engaging with kids in the hallways and lunchrooms,” he said. “An additional adult presence, hall monitors. Bring those back.”
A commitment to swift, stricter discipline in the schools themselves might help, too.
Suspensions, according to classroom teachers, have been dialed back in recent years in some school districts most likely due to fear of losing state and federal funding.
“Truncating suspensions isn’t a good idea,” said one high-school teacher who asked for anonymity to speak freely and not sweat reprisal. “Suspensions that used to be 10 days are now eight, and those that used to be five are now four.
“Suspensions, if I’m not mistaken, are calculated by the day so districts can say they’ve had a 20% reduction. As if that’s progress.”
Asked Tuesday about the suspension policy, Brent Campbell, the chief communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said via e-mail that he would look into it but that it might take a few days and consulting with several different people.
“It’s been a crazy week,” he wrote one day after Parkland was locked down. Truer words have never been spoken.
A weird byproduct of the pandemic is that school systems now have the ability to provide instruction at home through remote learning.
“I think we’re at a point where we don’t have to send a perpetually violent kid back to school right away,” the teacher said.
And if that student is unwilling to engage, then at least ensure she or he isn’t a threat to others who are trying to learn.
In the meantime, the silence about the obvious is at long last being broken.
“Make no mistake,” Kimbrough said, “we cannot sit around and pretend this will just go away.”
