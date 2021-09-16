Sheriff: Gangs are on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools campuses. We need to admit that.

A commitment to swift, stricter discipline in the schools themselves might help, too.

Suspensions, according to classroom teachers, have been dialed back in recent years in some school districts most likely due to fear of losing state and federal funding.

“Truncating suspensions isn’t a good idea,” said one high-school teacher who asked for anonymity to speak freely and not sweat reprisal. “Suspensions that used to be 10 days are now eight, and those that used to be five are now four.

“Suspensions, if I’m not mistaken, are calculated by the day so districts can say they’ve had a 20% reduction. As if that’s progress.”

Asked Tuesday about the suspension policy, Brent Campbell, the chief communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said via e-mail that he would look into it but that it might take a few days and consulting with several different people.

“It’s been a crazy week,” he wrote one day after Parkland was locked down. Truer words have never been spoken.

A weird byproduct of the pandemic is that school systems now have the ability to provide instruction at home through remote learning.