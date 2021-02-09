 Skip to main content
date 2021-02-09

Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County will retire on Feb. 28
Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County will retire on Feb. 28

Sheriff Mike Marshall of Stokes County announced Tuesday that he will retire on Feb. 28 because he is facing a health issue.

Marshall, 57, made the announcement on his Facebook page, and later told the Stokes County Board of Commissioners, according to news reports.

"Today is the hardest day for me to have to make a decision on my job to serve the citizens of Stokes County," Marshall wrote on his Facebook page. "It’s been great serving the people of Stokes County, and I can never start to say what a honor it was serving you.

"But I as I look at where I’m at with a health issue that is starting to effect my job and life, I made the call to step down at the end of the month because if I can’t give a 100%, it’s time for someone else to step up who can and be able to give you 60 to 80 hours per week and take care of the citizens," Marshall wrote.

Marshall was elected as sheriff in November 2010, and ran unopposed as he won re-election in 2014 and 2018, according to the Stokes County Board of Elections.

