Sheriff’s office: Two men charged in organized retail thefts

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two Winston-Salem men with organized retail theft.

Investigators conducted a multi-week investigation into multiple retail thefts, sheriff’s office officials said. Lowes Home Improvement and The Home Depot, Inc. were the stores targeted.

Derrick Denard Manning, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of felony organized retail theft and one count of larceny. Manning received a $5,000 secured bond with a preliminary court date set for March 25.

Dermont Dewayne Sansbury, 54, was arrested and charged with one count of larceny. Sansbury received a $500 secured bond with a preliminary court date set for May 7.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112; may anonymously Text-A-Tip directly to Investigators at (336) 920-8477; or may contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.