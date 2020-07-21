Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough responded to a call by a local ministers group for an independent investigation into the death of John Elliott Neville, saying his office would welcome a federal probe.
“The truth is the truth no matter who investigates it,” Kimbrough said in a statement emailed to the Journal. “We — the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office — welcome an investigation by the Department of Justice.”
Neville died on Dec. 4, three days after being arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail.
While in custody, the 56-year-old Neville was hog-tied during a medical emergency at the jail, which restricted his ability to breathe and ultimately caused a brain injury. He died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Five detention officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter on July 8, just over seven months after Neville’s death.
The sheriff’s office did not release any information about Neville’s death until June 26, when prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations.
Kimbrough’s response followed a Friday press conference by the Minsters’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity for an independent agency to look into many facets of the jail’s day-to-day organization.
In a press release on July 16, the Ministers’ Conference and the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP asked for an all-encompassing look into “current practices at the county jail, adequate training for our officers, an end to discrimination and bias, an end to excessive use of force, and accountability and transparency for all law enforcement, including correctional officers.”
Neville’s death came amid nationwide calls for an end to police brutality, as well as pleas for social justice and racial equality. The movement followed the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a police officer placed a knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, and Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her apartment by police in Louisville, Ky.
Local protests have have been hold since Neville’s death was made public. Groups such as the Triad Abolition Project and the Unity Coalition have held events regularly, asking that more information about Neville’s death be made public.
Last Thursday, Kimbrough denied accusations of a cover up regarding the case, saying he avoided sharing information for so long due to the request of Neville’s family to keep it private.
“There’s no blood on our hands and we’re not trying to hide anything,” Kimbrough said, alluding to a message from protesters during a march the day before.
“If I was trying to cover up something, I would have done the investigation in-house.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
One thing you can count on is Sheriff Kimbrough will handle this with complete transparency and integrity .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.