Sheriff: Talk to your kids about 'edibles.' Forsyth juvenile hospitalized after eating marijuana-infused food.
alert

Sheriff: Talk to your kids about 'edibles.' Forsyth juvenile hospitalized after eating marijuana-infused food.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. on Wednesday urged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of marijuana "edibles" after a juvenile obtained one and had to be treated at the hospital.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded to a call Tuesday for service after the incident, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not provide information about what kind of edible was involved. Edibles are marijuana-infused foods that can come in many forms, from baked goods, like brownies, to candy, including gummies. They generally contain at least one of marijuana's active ingredients, either THC or CBD.

"I am asking you please, please have a conversation with your children about this because what I don't want is a tragedy," Kimbrough said. "What I don't want is an overdose.

"What I don't want is to have to visit another parent at the hospital," Kimbrough said.

