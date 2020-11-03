 Skip to main content
Sheriff: We will ensure the safety of Forsyth residents on Election Day
COVID-19 Operation Circle of Hope

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough practices social distancing with an air elbow bump to a deputy before operation Circle of Hope on Friday, Apr. 3, 2020, at Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center in Clemmons, N.C. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and N.C. Highway Patrol collaborated to visit each medical center to thank medical professionals for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County says that sheriff's deputies will ensure the safety of local residents on Election Day.

"On behalf of myself and the area chiefs in this county of Forsyth, we wanted to assure the residents of Forsyth County that we are here to ensure the safety of all during the coming days and every day," Kimbrough said in a statement.

"We are grateful to be a part of this community, as this community has been the model of communities around the country because we stand together as a county and we will continue to stand together as one community," Kimbrough said.

Americans voting on Election Day are exhausted from constant crises, uneasy because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what will happen next, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

