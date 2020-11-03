Sheriff: We will ensure the safety of Forsyth residents on Election Day

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County says that sheriff's deputies will ensure the safety of local residents on Election Day.

"On behalf of myself and the area chiefs in this county of Forsyth, we wanted to assure the residents of Forsyth County that we are here to ensure the safety of all during the coming days and every day," Kimbrough said in a statement.

"We are grateful to be a part of this community, as this community has been the model of communities around the country because we stand together as a county and we will continue to stand together as one community," Kimbrough said.

Americans voting on Election Day are exhausted from constant crises, uneasy because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what will happen next, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

