CLEMMONS - Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a killing in the Western Villa Apartments Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the apartment complex just after 10 p.m. to investigate a report of gunfire.

Upon arrival, they found a person who had already died.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information including the victim’s name, age, gender or whether the victim had indeed been shot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.