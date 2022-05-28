Sheriff's office set for faster action on juvenile crime prevention

A sheriff's office program to reduce gang-related crime will get an early start thanks to recent action by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to speed up the start of a Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team.

Commissioners approved other law enforcement measures during their May 19 meeting, including the purchase of stab-proof vests for officers in the county jail and the co-location of city and county dispatching on the second flood of the Forsyth County Public Safety Center.

The anti-gang effort, known as JIIT from its acronym, is being paid for out of funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress to offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county approved $2.2 million for the program from ARPA funds on March 3, but the thought then was that the program would start on July 1 with the start of the next fiscal year.

Last Thursday, county commissioners approved moving up the start of the program to this month.

"We are ready to begin as soon as possible," Randy Hunsucker, the business manager of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, told county officials recently.

The JIIT program involves the hiring of nine people in the sheriff's office, including a sergeant, a corporal and six detectives, along with an administrative staffer for office duties.

The duties of the team would include law enforcement and investigation around gang activity, but also intervention efforts designed to keep young people from becoming involved with gangs in the first place.

Another aspect of the mission is to reduce gun-related violence among young people, officials said.

Officials said team member hiring could begin next week.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough recently gave members of the county board statistics that he said illustrated the need for action on youth crime.

Those numbers included a jump in incidents taking place on school property from 367 in 2020 to 1,284 in 2021.

Life-saving vests

Commissioners on Thursday approved spending $88,000 to buy 145 stab-proof vests for detention center officers, which Maj. Robert Whitaker called critical equipment for the people who work at the jail.

"The residents are creative about making shanks, or makeshift knives," Whitaker said.

In a memo to the board of commissioners, officials said inmates make shanks by filing down toothbrushes, pieces of furniture or building materials and other items.

Whitaker cited no instances where an inmate has stabbed a detention officer, but did note that many larger jails have already added the stab-proof vests to their inventories.

The vests are made by Safariland LLC and distributed by Lawmen's Distribution LLC.

Joint dispatching

Following through on recent action by the Winston-Salem City Council, the board of commissioners approved an agreement with the city that will put city police dispatchers in the same area as county sheriff's office dispatchers in the Forsyth County Public Safety Center building at 301 N. Church St.

During the same meeting last Thursday, commissioners also approved the consolidation of city and county fire dispatching services.

Although the co-location of law enforcement dispatching is not a merger, officials say it could lead to that one day. For now, the city will be leasing space at the county Public Safety Center for its dispatchers, who will be working near the sheriff's office dispatchers.

The move comes about in part because the county Public Safety Center is rated to withstand earthquakes to a degree required for dispatching services. But officials believe city and county law enforcement coordination can be improved by having the dispatchers for the two agencies in the same place.

The fire dispatching merger brings together dispatching operations for emergency medical service calls and city and county fire dispatching calls.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.