Sheriff's office's coat giveaway provides warmth to those in need

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office coat and hat giveaway at Cleveland Avenue Homes was about keeping people warm.
That part was obvious.
But there were unexpected bonuses, a little gravy, to use a seasonal metaphor.
There was Cpl. Butch Moore pulling out his iPhone.
“Can I get y’alls pictures in your hats?” he asked a group of kids, a big grin spread across his face.
His colleague, Sgt. Dwayne Little, looked over at Moore.
“He’s a retired U.S. marshal,” Little said. “He doesn’t have to do this. He’s only doing this to serve the people.”
And there was Officer Kim Ukuzato with the Winston-Salem Police Department, scooping up kids and doling out hugs while she chatted with residents that she first met while working in and around Cleveland Homes as part of her beat.
Then there was Little himself, who organized the coat giveaway as part of his job as the community outreach coordinator for the sheriff’s office, a job he helped established two years after Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was elected.
Little has a heart for the residents of the city’s east side.
“I am from these communities,” said Little, whose family moved so often that he went to six different elementary schools. He went on to become a standout football player at Carver High School, playing on the 1998 state championship team.
He and his wife, Katina Little, a nurse practitioner, both try to give back to the community, Little said.
“What we're called to do us is help the least of us,” he said.
Though one byproduct of the event was to build trust in the community, the main goal was to let people see that law enforcement cares, he said.
“The only time the sheriff’s department comes into Cleveland Avenue is to deliver eviction notices or because someone is late on their child support,” Little said. “We want them to see that we care.”
Little came up with the idea to do a coat giveaway after seeing the way people pile on layers of sweaters and thin jackets when cold weather arrives.
He sent word through the community about the drive and, through a friend, was able to secure a large donation of coats, gloves, hats and socks from Champion, a subsidiary of Hanesbrands.
More donations arrived as his fellow law enforcement officers spread the word.
For anyone in the community who wants to donate, there’s some donation boxes at the sheriff’s office, 301 N. Church St. New and gently used coats are needed.
The coat giveaway last week is one of many that Little plans to hold.
Two racks were set up in front of a community center in the neighborhood, and a steady stream of people filtered through to get a few coats.
John Miller was one of them. He picked out a coat and a sweater.
And he made sure his grandchildren and niece were going to get coats, too.
336-727-7420
