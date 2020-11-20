Sheriff's office's coat giveaway provides warmth to those in need

He and his wife, Katina Little, a nurse practitioner, both try to give back to the community, Little said.

“What we're called to do us is help the least of us,” he said.

Though one byproduct of the event was to build trust in the community, the main goal was to let people see that law enforcement cares, he said.

“The only time the sheriff’s department comes into Cleveland Avenue is to deliver eviction notices or because someone is late on their child support,” Little said. “We want them to see that we care.”

Little came up with the idea to do a coat giveaway after seeing the way people pile on layers of sweaters and thin jackets when cold weather arrives.

He sent word through the community about the drive and, through a friend, was able to secure a large donation of coats, gloves, hats and socks from Champion, a subsidiary of Hanesbrands.

More donations arrived as his fellow law enforcement officers spread the word.

For anyone in the community who wants to donate, there’s some donation boxes at the sheriff’s office, 301 N. Church St. New and gently used coats are needed.