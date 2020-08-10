Forsyth County elections officials will recheck the petition signatures Paula McCoy gathered to run as an unaffiliated candidate for Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council.
Last week, election officials said McCoy had fallen one short of the 281 signatures she needed to run in the ward, after McCoy’s potential opponent, Democrat Barbara Hanes Burke, challenged four of McCoy’s signers as not being validly registered voters in the ward, as required.
Burke made her challenge just minutes before the expiration of the period for filing to run a campaign as an unaffiliated candidate, even though she had had McCoy’s petition names in hand for weeks.
On Monday, McCoy went to see Tim Tsujii, the county’s elections director, to supply him with the name of one additional voter in order to get back onto the ballot.
Although the deadline for signatures had expired, this one voter was among a group of voters who had signed McCoy’s petition before the deadline but whose signature had been ruled invalid.
“I submitted the one name I knew because I went by this one man’s house to make sure,” McCoy said, explaining her move.
“He registered in 2016 and is on the voter-registration list. This is obviously an error they made.”
Tsujii did not add the one name to McCoy’s batch, but instead decided to rerun all the names through a computer program, then follow that up by physically checking the signatures against the voter records.
To run as an unaffiliated candidate, a person has to gather a number of signatures equal to 1.5% of the registered voters in a ward.
Last week, Tsujii was saying that he had discovered that the state elections software that he had been using to check the validity of the names did not in fact determine whether they were residents of a particular ward.
By Monday, Tsujii had discovered that the software was OK, but that his office had made a mistake in its method of using the software to make the checks.
The software has drop-down boxes that the elections worker uses to refine the search for voter validity, but Tsujii said some unclear instructions led to the wrong selection and thus an invalid result.
“We may have misheard the instructions, and there is an error on our part, no matter what,” Tsujii said.
McCoy said that when she originally submitted her petition to run unaffiliated, there were 598 names on it.
While that was well over the 281 names needed, when elections officials ran their checks the number of valid names fell to 283.
Then, Burke’s challenge dropped McCoy’s total to 280, one fewer than needed. Burke challenged four of the names among McCoy’s 283, but one of those challenged signatures turned out to be valid.
Burke has not said why she decided to check the names on McCoy’s petition or why she waited until 10 minutes before the deadline to make her challenge. She couldn’t be reached Monday for comment.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections is also checking petitions submitted by Michael Banner and Tony Burton, who both hope to run as unaffiliated candidates for the East Ward seat held by Democrat Annette Scippio, who is running for her first elected term after being appointed to fill out an unfinished term.
Tsujii said that the names on the Banner and Burton petitions will be checked with the elections software and double-checked against voter records.
The elections office has 15 days to carry out all the checks of petitions for unaffiliated candidacies.
McCoy said that if the new check of her names fails to find at least 281 valid signatures, she will nonetheless run for the Northeast Ward as a write-in candidate.
“My goal is to be on the ballot,” she said. “I worked real hard to get on this ballot. If I don’t get on the ballot, I have no choice but to do a write-in, but it will be a fierce write-in campaign.”
