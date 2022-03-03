Shifting currents: Electric vehicle charging will transform travel routines, experts say

When the owners of RayLen Vineyards & Winery installed an electric vehicle charging station in February, they considered it just one more step in a process to become more environmentally friendly and reduce the property’s carbon footprint.
A ground-level array of solar panels installed nearly a year ago powers the Davie County winery’s operations, and beekeepers will soon introduce pollinators to stoke reproduction of wildflowers now being planted on the grounds.
But in the first weeks since its dual-plug EV charging station went online, RayLen has discovered a benefit having little to do with environmental stewardship or slowing the pace of climate change.
Of the first more than half-dozen vehicles to plug in at the winery, none carried passengers who had actually planned to visit there, says Micah Habershaw, RayLen’s marketing manager.
“They all stopped expressly for the charger,” he explains.
For the drivers of those vehicles, a place to plug in — not the pastoral property with its 35,000 European grapevines or onsite production facility with popular tasting room — was the destination.
RayLen’s experience offers a glimpse into the potential of EVs to upend travel traditions tied to the century-old monopoly of gasoline-powered vehicles in the U.S., experts say.
More than a Big Gulp
For EV drivers, gone are the days of filling up in the time it takes to check voicemail or answer a few quick text messages.
That’s because even the most powerful EV chargers typically take at least 30 minutes to deliver a full charge. The most-common public chargers — like the one at RayLen — deliver enough power for just 25 miles of travel for every hour of charging.
“You don’t stand there and hold the pump,” notes Stan Cross, electric transportation policy director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, in contrasting the fueling and charging experiences.
That contrast foreshadows a coming generational shift in travel habits and even how communities approach economic development.
“It’s looking at the longer time to charge not as a problem, but as an opportunity,” Cross says.
Gas stations of old, typically auto-repair shops with a few pumps out front, have given way for the most part to convenience stores flanked by multiple fuel islands.
Gasoline sales aren’t the primary economic driver for most of those businesses, but rather a temptation to come inside and purchase merchandise or a meal from an embedded fast-food restaurant.
“If you go buy a $3 soda at a 7-Eleven, that’s where the profit margins are,” explains Nicolas Cisneros, a fellow at Wake Forest University’s Center for Energy, the Environment and Sustainability who also works with the United Nations on issues related to climate change.
But EV drivers and passengers will want more than a Big Gulp to occupy them during the extended time it takes for their vehicles to get more juice, so businesses will need to work harder to find ways to keep those customers occupied, Cisneros says.
“How much idle time they have while charging will determine what kind of experience they expect,” he notes.
That built-in wait time creates a new class of “captive consumers,” adds Cross.
“It opens up a whole new way of thinking in how you approach them,” he says.
Hanging around for an extended period will be a given, so many people will pick charging stations in places where they feel engaged or entertained, can just chill comfortably or have access to attractions within a comfortable walking distance.
Cheap gas, clean restrooms and easy access from the highway will no longer be the minimum standards for many drivers.
“It’s the kind of place where you can have a cup of coffee and check your email, or maybe even watch a movie,” Cross says.
‘Cemeteries of gas stations?’
President Joe Biden has committed $5 billion in federal funds toward the deployment of EV chargers, with North Carolina set to receive $109 million. The administration’s plan focuses on creating corridors where the placement of chargers makes EV travel practical and eliminates the risk of drivers being stranded in the middle of nowhere with a dead vehicle.
The nation’s system of interstate and U.S. highways provides a readymade initial roadmap for those corridors.
“Highways are where they are, and that’s where EVs will be,” says Cisneros.
That means chargers must be there, too.
But with just 25,000 electric vehicles currently registered in North Carolina, overall demand for charging remains low for now.
As of July 2021, there were 2,554 charging ports in the state, according to the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.
The need for more plug-in sites will build as the state moves toward a target of 1.25 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030, part of a climate-related executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in January.
Or, it could be the other way around, with charger supplies outpacing the growth of the EVs that would use them.
“It’s the whole chicken-and-egg question,” Cisneros says.
At first glance, the most logical potential sites for new EV chargers are gas stations already serving vehicles as they travel the nation’s highways.
Companies like Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based chain of close to 650 travel stops featuring fuel and prepared-to-order food, are in a prime position to transition smoothly to a “destination” model aimed at EV drivers because their facilities already are strategically located and their large property footprints can accommodate upgrades.
But Sheetz and similar companies must dovetail such a transition — including investing in and installing chargers — with the timing of the nation's overall shift to EVs. Some may simply abandon current locations and start over elsewhere, or bow out of the business altogether.
“Are we just going to have cemeteries of gas stations?” Cisneros asks. “It’s one of the unknowns in this process.”
‘Where we want to be'
Perhaps the biggest EV-related challenge facing operators of today’s fuel centers is the likelihood of new competition, Cross, from the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, says.
“Electricity is everywhere,” he explains. “That provides an opportunity to bring the charging stations to where we want to be.”
That’s why businesses such as restaurants and retail stores, and even recreational destinations, already are investing in chargers to lure EV-driving customers.
With four plugs in its visitor parking lot, Surry County's Pilot Mountain State Park — whose main entrance is easily accessed from busy U.S. 52 — offers a unique balance of convenience and charge-time activity options for outdoor enthusiasts.
But EV charger strategy doesn’t end with the decision to buy the equipment.
What type of chargers to install and even where to place them also can be key considerations, Cisneros says.
So-called Level 2 chargers — like those at RayLen and Pilot Mountain State Park — are slower than more-expensive DC fast chargers (Level 1 units are the slowest and are typically used to charge vehicles overnight at home or during a workday). That means while their vehicles are plugged in at a Level 2 station, drivers and passengers are "captive consumers" for a longer period of time, he explains.
It’s a lesson RayLen already has learned.
The winery is situated in what amounts to an EV-charging desert. Its station is one of only two public options along a 36-mile stretch of Interstate 40 between Winston-Salem and Statesville, according to PlugShare.com, an app that locates chargers and allows drivers to reserve them.
The vehicles using the winery’s charger so far “were just looking to ‘top off,’” Habershaw, the marketing manager, says.
But unlike with an in-and-out experience of topping off a gas tank, those vehicles were plugged in — and their waiting occupants onsite — for an average of one hour and 45 minutes, Habershaw notes.
Cisneros adds that because charging stations often are installed in prime locations, they also become the equivalent of VIP parking spaces.
“That alone can be a real incentive,” he says.
'Opportunity charging'
Filling a gas tank that’s closer to full than empty is a common occurrence for some drivers.
But for electric vehicle owners, the notion of “topping off” points to yet another charging-related behavioral quirk, says Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Energy Transportation Program at N.C. State University’s Clean Energy Technology Center.
“The approach with electric vehicles is ‘opportunity charging,’ which differs from the paradigm of full to empty with gas vehicles,” Sapienza explains.
Filling stations are plentiful, so drivers of fuel-powered vehicles typically don’t think about filling up until their gas gauge hits a certain point. But EV drivers are more likely to plug in whenever they get the chance, he says.
One of the starkest differences between gas and electric vehicles is that 80% of EV charging happens at home, typically overnight on the slowest Level 1 chargers, Sapienza notes.
“However, the need for visible around-town charging is important to give drivers confidence and comfort that they can get a charge when they need it,” he adds. “Whether that range anxiety is real or not doesn't matter. It is real and common to the driver that feels that way.”
As vehicle ranges increase and charger choices grow, that anxiety over around-town driving will fade, Sapienza predicts.
But traveling away from home can trigger another level of unease, he adds.
“There is not the safety of home or familiarity of where there is available and working charging,” Sapienza says. “Also, you may be taking a longer trip and require some time to recharge to complete your trip. Having amenities near these chargers is important.”
‘What does an EV driver want?’
While early charging strategy is focused largely on highway corridors and underserved rural areas, small-town America also is plugging into potential EV-related economic development, says Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center at the N.C. Department of Commerce.
“This is one more opportunity to make downtowns a destination for visitor traffic, and downtown is an ideal location to install stations because of the goods and services that are available to visitors while they are charging their car," she explains.
One of Parham’s recent clients, the city of Thomasville, has installed three Level II chargers.
“Two of the three charging stations are located in downtown and (economic development) was part of the determining factor for where they would be installed,” says Heather Warren, office manager for the Thomasville Chamber of Commerce.
The two downtown locations also are a short stroll from the Big Chair, a 30-foot replica of a Duncan Phyfe armchair built in 1950 by Thomasville Furniture Industries.
On a larger scale, ready access to electricity and the portable nature of charging stations will continue to inspire similar decisions as more EVs take to the road. Which of those locations become the “filling station of the future” will ultimately be determined by two questions, Cross concludes:
“What does an EV driver want while they wait? And then who can give it to them?”
Electric vehicle owners also will expect charging technology itself to evolve in a way that doesn’t leave some of them behind, N.C. State’s Sapienza adds.
“Without reliable, accessible and adequate charging, transportation electrification is going to struggle,” he says. “Charging solutions need to stay ahead of EV adoption. Bad experiences and frustration can reverse momentum.”
