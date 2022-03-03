Shifting currents: Electric vehicle charging will transform travel routines, experts say

“The approach with electric vehicles is ‘opportunity charging,’ which differs from the paradigm of full to empty with gas vehicles,” Sapienza explains.

Filling stations are plentiful, so drivers of fuel-powered vehicles typically don’t think about filling up until their gas gauge hits a certain point. But EV drivers are more likely to plug in whenever they get the chance, he says.

One of the starkest differences between gas and electric vehicles is that 80% of EV charging happens at home, typically overnight on the slowest Level 1 chargers, Sapienza notes.

“However, the need for visible around-town charging is important to give drivers confidence and comfort that they can get a charge when they need it,” he adds. “Whether that range anxiety is real or not doesn't matter. It is real and common to the driver that feels that way.”

As vehicle ranges increase and charger choices grow, that anxiety over around-town driving will fade, Sapienza predicts.

But traveling away from home can trigger another level of unease, he adds.