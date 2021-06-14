Shooting could have been much worse in crowded Hanes Park

Sometimes it takes a second or two to process the sound of gunfire.
A tennis coach teaching a lesson at Hanes Park thought a first volley was construction noise from nearby Wiley Middle School.
A police officer carrying on a conversation at shift change inside the substation where the shooting started Monday thought the first pop may have been a taser going off. “We’re required to test them once a week,” he said.
When subsequent rounds fired at two entirely different locations during a terrifying half-hour that included a car chase and a running gun battle, both men knew what they’d heard.
Shots fired. A lot of them.
Gun violence, random and yet targeted at the same time, had struck again in a city that has suffered way more than its share over a bloody 72 hours. Three people dead, at least four others wounded in a series of shootings – one of which meets the textbook definition of a mass shooting - that roiled the city.
And then Monday, some nut opens fire outside of the Winston-Salem Police Department District One substation on Northpoint Boulevard. Police give chase, and more gunfire erupts near Reynolds High School.
“Suddenly I heard a second ring of shots fire,” said the tennis coach, who took cover in Peters Creek. “Next thing I knew, police cars were everywhere.”
At the substation minutes earlier, patrol officers preparing for another day on the street realized what had happened, hit the deck and then headed toward the sound, running past fresh bullet holes in the windows.
And yet by the end, only the gunman had been shot in the melee - hit as he attempted to flee through the western end of the park. A pair of boots, a discarded article of clothing and a blood trail faintly visible behind yellow crime scene tape were left behind.
One police officer was slightly injured, and that in a car crash on Robinhood Road that happened as he was flying toward the park to respond.
Chaos. Madness. Another day in America.
An attack on a substation
By early evening Monday, more questions than answers hung in the summer air.
Chatter, scuttlebutt, police-radio traffic, a handful of eye-witness accounts, theory and conjecture were the only immediate sources of information. Not much of it immediately verifiable or relay-able to an anxious public drawn to a spectacle in one of the city’s busiest parks eager for news.
Police – the higher-ups manning desks on Cherry Street, not the working cops sweltering in body armor at a crime scene that stretched the length of the park – didn’t help much, offering only a brief statement via Twitter confirming some details before a news conference scheduled later Monday night.
Not that they had much to work with; this is going to take a while to sort out.
Who attacks a police station? Or fires on officers a second time on heavily traveled Northwest Boulevard? Somebody harboring a deep-seated grudge or merely bent on suicide-by-cop?
One man carried out of the park on a stretcher, a series of spent casings fired from an assault rifle into the substation and recovered from the pavement outside Bryson Gym, at least one police car with bullet holes in it on Northwest Boulevard and God knows what else inside the suspect’s car abandoned nearby provide some clues.
“Gun?” said one officer working the scene. “Guns. Maybe an AK-47 and a .380 (handgun.)”
Jim Broom-Blanchard, the tennis coach taking shelter alongside Peters Creek, said that a second round of shots clipped the tree line along the banks.
Police, responding from every imaginable direction, had to take care to avoid crossfire. Children learning tennis, high-school football players doing an informal workout, joggers, motorists and yet only one person struck by a bullet – the gunman, shot by an officer with a marksman’s eye, as the suspect fled across an open field behind Wiley Middle.
The immediate danger was over by 4:30, the suspect alive and in custody, presumably locked to a hospital bed. Technicians were left to process acres of a crime scene in a park, a busy street and a police substation. Investigators surely searched the suspect’s car and his residence as soon a judge signed a warrant.
A miracle no one else hit
Answers will come when they come.
What we know, based on what we saw (and heard), is reassuring and vaguely miraculous.
A man shoots into a substation, then an exchange of gunfire erupts on Northwest Boulevard following a car chase. An assault rifle is dropped near a high-school gymnasium, otherwise a gunman is running loose across a park toward a playground, the YMCA and the West End.
Gun violence targeted toward police, for whatever reason, in Winston-Salem directly on the heels of a weekend in which three people were killed and four wounded, some in an act of retaliation, in this small city.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be caught up in something like this,” the tennis coach said.
Neither did many of the police officers shot at while coming or going from another Monday on the job.
“I texted my wife the minute I could,” a police officer said. “I don’t know how anybody wasn’t hit.”
