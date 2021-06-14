Shooting could have been much worse in crowded Hanes Park

Not that they had much to work with; this is going to take a while to sort out.

Who attacks a police station? Or fires on officers a second time on heavily traveled Northwest Boulevard? Somebody harboring a deep-seated grudge or merely bent on suicide-by-cop?

One man carried out of the park on a stretcher, a series of spent casings fired from an assault rifle into the substation and recovered from the pavement outside Bryson Gym, at least one police car with bullet holes in it on Northwest Boulevard and God knows what else inside the suspect’s car abandoned nearby provide some clues.

“Gun?” said one officer working the scene. “Guns. Maybe an AK-47 and a .380 (handgun.)”

Jim Broom-Blanchard, the tennis coach taking shelter alongside Peters Creek, said that a second round of shots clipped the tree line along the banks.

Police, responding from every imaginable direction, had to take care to avoid crossfire. Children learning tennis, high-school football players doing an informal workout, joggers, motorists and yet only one person struck by a bullet – the gunman, shot by an officer with a marksman’s eye, as the suspect fled across an open field behind Wiley Middle.