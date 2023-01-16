 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting leads to crash, two injured

Two people were injured by gunfire early Monday in the 2800 block of Thomasville Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Cheyenne Angelica Brinkley, 20 of Durham and a 17-year-old whom police did not identify, were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Patrol officers were summoned to Thomasville Road about 1 a.m. to investigate a crash and a reported shooting. The victims were found, police said, inside a vehicle that had struck a house.

They told investigators that they’d been driving in the area and attempted to pass another car that was stopped in the roadway. Their vehicle, police said, was struck by bullets while passing, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a residence.

Two other people inside the vehicle were uninjured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7481

@scottsextonwsj

