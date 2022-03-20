 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting leaves Winston-Salem man injured

An early morning shooting on Sunday injured a man who was inside a house in the 100 block of North Graham Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they responded at 2:46 a.m. to the report of a shooting, and found a man inside a house who had suffered a minor gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said that they were temporarily withholding the name of the victim. Authorities said that evidence and statements from witnesses indicated the incident was a drive-by shooting. The victim was inside the house when several rounds were fired into the dwelling.

Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

