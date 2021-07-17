Shooting of a family's pet by Stokes deputy raises questions about transparency

Lane pulled his handgun and shot the dog twice. “Deputy Lane reports that he was cornered on the porch with no other outlet,” Cone wrote. “Deputy Lane’s pants had the dog’s saliva on his pants leg.”

Rogers, who watched the whole thing while trying to open the clear glass screen door, offers a different take. “He’s lying,” he said Friday morning.

He narrated his recollection while standing on the spot where Lane shot Cleo, demonstrating how the deputy fired down at the dog. He noted that the side entrance has five stairs and pointed to blood stains still visible only on the bottom one.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If she was as close as he said, there’d be blood all over the stairs, not just that one,” Rogers said. “It was over in seconds. I never had a chance to even get the door open.”

As he went over the events of the morning, he and Whittington both wondered aloud whether Lane could have used pepper spray, a baton or even a taser instead of drawing a firearm.

The worst part to the family is that Cleo didn’t die right away. She dragged herself through the driveway for 10 to 15 yards before she fell. Rogers pointed to scuff marks in the gravel and the spot where she died.