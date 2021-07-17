Shooting of a family's pet by Stokes deputy raises questions about transparency

WALNUT COVE — Waves of emotion coursed through the voices of mother, son and stepfather as they described the last few horrifying minutes in the life of a beloved pet.
Sadness and grief, of course. Shock and bewilderment. Raw anger, too.
And who could blame them?
Not even a week had passed since a Stokes County deputy shot the family dog, a pit bull named Cleo, on the stairs leading into their home.
Deputy Joseph Lane told his supervisors that the dog growled and had him cornered. The traumatized family flatly disputes that characterization.
“She was professionally trained,” said Larry Rogers, the family patriarch. “She would run and hide if you raised your voice even a little.”
Making a tragedy even worse, in this day and age, there is no video evidence. Deputies in Stokes County do not wear body cameras nor are patrol cars equipped with in-dash video.
“I just couldn’t believe that,” said Brad Goode, Cleo’s owner. “It’s hard to fight against law enforcement when it’s word versus word and there’s no video evidence.”
Different versions of events
The basics of the situation are pretty straightforward.
Deputy Lane came to the house where Rogers lives with his partner Tabitha Whittington, Goode’s mother, about 10:45 a.m. last Saturday. Lane was there to serve a civil subpoena over a credit-card dispute. Nothing to get excited about; nobody had been accused of a crime or in any danger of going to jail.
The deputy knocked on the side door closest to the driveway. Cleo started barking. Just like you’d expect a dog to do.
Whittington thought it was her daughter at the side door and opened the front door to let Cleo go greet her.
Cleo ran to the side of the house, and within a matter of seconds, she had been shot and severely wounded.
Neither Sheriff Joey Lemmons nor anyone in the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office answered direct questions about the incident.
Instead, Chief Deputy Eric Cone issued a prepared statement distributed via email and noted that the incident is being reviewed internally.
Cone wrote that Lane was wearing a uniform and in a marked patrol car. Lane, in his accounting, reported that he had heard a dog barking inside the house as he was knocking.
Suddenly, the deputy said, a dog appeared and was “at the bottom of the steps growling and barking.”
According to the statement, Lane yelled at the dog two times before it “lunged at him in an effort to bite him.”
Lane pulled his handgun and shot the dog twice. “Deputy Lane reports that he was cornered on the porch with no other outlet,” Cone wrote. “Deputy Lane’s pants had the dog’s saliva on his pants leg.”
Rogers, who watched the whole thing while trying to open the clear glass screen door, offers a different take. “He’s lying,” he said Friday morning.
He narrated his recollection while standing on the spot where Lane shot Cleo, demonstrating how the deputy fired down at the dog. He noted that the side entrance has five stairs and pointed to blood stains still visible only on the bottom one.
“If she was as close as he said, there’d be blood all over the stairs, not just that one,” Rogers said. “It was over in seconds. I never had a chance to even get the door open.”
As he went over the events of the morning, he and Whittington both wondered aloud whether Lane could have used pepper spray, a baton or even a taser instead of drawing a firearm.
The worst part to the family is that Cleo didn’t die right away. She dragged herself through the driveway for 10 to 15 yards before she fell. Rogers pointed to scuff marks in the gravel and the spot where she died.
“I had to go get my own pistol and do the bad thing,” Rogers said, wiping tears from his eyes.
How awful. Can you imagine?
“I just couldn’t stand to see her suffer.”
Video accountability
Nearly as soon as the shots were fired, Whittington said she ran from the front door to see what had happened.
Cone’s statement made certain to note the following interactions. The homeowner “was extremely upset cursing at the officer,” he wrote.
Whittington freely acknowledged that her emotions ran high. “I had a few choice words,” she said. “Not all of them were pretty.”
It was at that point when the subject of recording devices came up. Whittington asked about body camera and/or in-car dash camera footage. She also had started recording the aftermath with her phone.
Lane, she and Rogers said, replied that deputies in Stokes County don’t have cameras and asked “Where’s yours?”
“I didn’t like it when he said ‘Where’s yours?’” Rogers said. “Why would he say something so petty?”
An apology, Rogers said, from the deputy or the sheriff, would go a long way toward assuaging the hurt.
“He never said he was sorry to me,” Rogers said. “He didn’t even say he was sorry to Cleo.”
Goode, who’s owned Cleo for almost seven years, rushed to the house as soon as he heard. He lives a short distance away with his wife, and Cleo spends a lot of time with his mom and stepdad.
“I know what people say about pit bulls,” he said. “I get it. She was sweet. It’s just our word on the kind of dog she was.”
But Cleo had been trained by his wife, a professional, since she was a puppy. “She wasn’t confrontational. At all,” he said Friday. “If you raised your voice to her, she’d lower her ears and go hide.”
And that's where video evidence would be useful.
It’s hard to imagine why in 2021 there are law enforcement agencies that don’t use the technology. It protects police and the public they serve.
Is it a matter of money? A fear of being held accountable? A question of liability?
Sheriff Lemmons didn’t respond to questions about body and dashboard cams left with his administrative assistant.
The shooting of a beloved family pet is — and likely will remain — another he-said, they-said story.
“There’s three sides to everything,” said Goode, a remarkably prescient young man. “Your side, my side and the truth somewhere in the middle.”
Sunlight, backed by video, is the best disinfectant. Especially in turbulent times when everyone has a camcorder in their pocket.
“The whole point of this is that if you’re any law enforcement, whether a cop, sheriff, no matter what, you should always have a camera no matter what,” Goode said.
