Buddy, can you spare a dime?
Seriously, can you? There’s a national coin shortage.
Some retailers across the country have had trouble making change for cash purchases.
One Chick-fil-A in Alabama offered a free meal to anyone who brought in $10 in rolled coins to exchange. Some retailers like Walmart, CVS and Starbucks have asked customers to pay with credit or debit cards. Others are asking for exact change.
Some even ask customers to round up their purchase with the balance going to a charity.
What’s the cause? Well, two things. The Federal Mint halted production to keep workers safe when the pandemic started, so less coins were being issued. The other is people simply stopped making cash transactions because of concerns they might catch the coronavirus by touching other people’s money.
That translated to a shortage of quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies.
“It’s been quite a headache,” said Charlie “Chicken Charlie” Taylor, the owner of Mountain Fried Chicken, a family restaurant based in Winston-Salem.
He noticed the beginning of a coin shortage six months ago.
In a worst-case scenario, sometimes “we’re asking (customers) when possible, please pay with change,” Taylor said.
Ginger Salt, chief experience officer for Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Winston-Salem, said: “I understand, due to the impact of and concerns surrounding COVID-19, many consumers and businesses are using/accepting credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments instead of cash and coin.
And the closure of businesses during the initial shutdown period certainly contributed to slowing the circulation of currency and coin.
But Piedmont Federal has not experienced a coin shortage, Salt said.
Truliant Federal Credit Union, also based in Winston-Salem, said it has been experiencing coin shortages, which has limited its ability to meet large coin requests for some of its commercial depositors.
“To date, we’ve been able to avoid impact to our day-to-day operation for paying and receiving transactions with our consumer members,” Truliant said.
Truliant added, “Because the Federal Reserve has been unable to consistently fulfill our coin orders, we’ve increased the reserve of coin that we keep on hand so that we can meet our members’ requests.”
Brady Young, chief retail officer with Bank of Oak Ridge, said the Federal Reserve “limited the amount of coins we could order, but, honestly, that had no impact to us or our clients.”
The Federal Reserve said in a June statement that the COVID-19 pandemic “significantly disrupted” the supply chain and circulation patterns for U.S. coins. The feds responded by putting a temporary cap on orders from banks and other depository institutions to make sure the supply was distributed fairly. The Reserve issued a warning last month about the coin shortage across the U.S. and set up a task force to address it.
The goal of the new task force is to kickstart the coin circulation process, as the Mint cannot increase production to solve this particular problem, the news release said.
Coins already in circulation represent 80% of the supply, with the rest being new coins, the N.C. Bankers Association said in a news release.
“It’s not that we have a shortage of coins. It’s just sitting in our piggy banks or coin jars in our homes,” Peter Gwaltney, president and CEO of the N.C. Bankers Association said in the release.
A Federal Reserve campaign encourages employees to empty their coin jars and get them into circulation.
Signs asking for exact change have been seen at Bojangles’ and McDonald’s restaurants on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, and Harris Teeter at Greensboro’s Friendly Center posted signs at registers asking customers to round up their purchase. A Harris Teeter spokesperson said the extra money goes to a designated charity.
Some Food Lion stores have also asked customers for exact change.
“We have been impacted by the coin shortage. We’re asking customers to use exact change, or to use an alternate payment method such as a debit or credit card or Apple Pay,” said Emma A. Inman, director of external communications at Food Lion.
Dhakal has noticed more card transactions since the pandemic started. He said only about 30% of his customers used to pay with a debit or credit card when he took over the shop a year ago. Now about 80% of them use a digital transaction, he said.
Many retailers and laundromats say they haven’t been impacted by the shortage.
“I have heard about it, but we are not having any problems,” said Imsoon Yoon, owner of West Market Street Laundromat.
Colleen Hodges, owner of Feeney’s Frozen Yogurt shops in Greensboro and High Point said she has had no problems making change at her Greensboro store, even though many of her customers are older and tend to pay with cash. An employee at Bestway market on Walker Avenue said the store has had no problems.
As the economy recovers and businesses reopen, more coins are expected to flow back into retail and banking channels and eventually into the Federal Reserve, which should allow for the rebuilding of coin inventories.
Brady and Dhakal expect the Federal Reserve to release more coins.
“I think the bank now, they are picking up coins,” Dhaka said.
