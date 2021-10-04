Shortest line at the fair in Winston-Salem? The vaccine clinic.

You can make a mule walk past a no-cost vaccination clinic — and offer free admission to the Carolina Classic — but you cannot make him understand science. Not when the Internet has made instant immunologists out of people who struggled with dissecting a frog in high school biology.

The sneering guy who spat in the direction of county health workers or the one who fussed at an intern earlier in the day Sunday made that abundantly clear.

Sir, the anger management clinic is one gate over. Next to the mental-health tent.

Statewide, 58 percent of North Carolinians have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 53 percent are fully vaccinated. The rates in Forsyth County are 59 percent with at least one shot and 54 percent fully vaccinated.

The death toll nationwide from COVID-related illness just passed 700,000 — more than 10 times the number of American soldiers killed in Vietnam — and yet the Flat Earth Society still walks among us.

The heck of it is, the death march continues despite the best efforts of people like Maloney who’re just trying to help.