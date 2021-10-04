Shortest line at the fair in Winston-Salem? The vaccine clinic.

Though she no doubt would have preferred the alternative, Shannon Maloney had plenty of time Sunday afternoon to answer questions about the Forsyth County COVID vaccination program set up in a spiffy RV just outside the Carolina Classic Fair.
Fewer than a dozen people had rolled up sleeves during the three-plus hours Maloney and a handful of others from the county’s environmental health department had been sitting under a pop-up tent Sunday at the rebranded fair.
Not quite what they’d hoped for, yet better than a goose egg.
“To be honest with you, we were set up for a bazillion,” Maloney said from behind the security of a facemask and sunglasses. “I’m happy about those we did get.”
A puppies-and-balloons optimist might come away thinking the slow-roll shot clinic was due to an overwhelming majority of fair-goers having already taken the vaccine. “I’d like to think so,” Maloney said.
But we both knew better.
The laughable non-compliance with the city’s mask mandate set off a big red warning light about a COVID hothouse lurking just inside the gate.
Logistical headaches
That said, city and county both deserve kudos for at least trying to protect the health of the public despite the resistance of a bull-headed few.
You can make a mule walk past a no-cost vaccination clinic — and offer free admission to the Carolina Classic — but you cannot make him understand science. Not when the Internet has made instant immunologists out of people who struggled with dissecting a frog in high school biology.
The sneering guy who spat in the direction of county health workers or the one who fussed at an intern earlier in the day Sunday made that abundantly clear.
Sir, the anger management clinic is one gate over. Next to the mental-health tent.
Statewide, 58 percent of North Carolinians have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 53 percent are fully vaccinated. The rates in Forsyth County are 59 percent with at least one shot and 54 percent fully vaccinated.
The death toll nationwide from COVID-related illness just passed 700,000 — more than 10 times the number of American soldiers killed in Vietnam — and yet the Flat Earth Society still walks among us.
The heck of it is, the death march continues despite the best efforts of people like Maloney who’re just trying to help.
City officials in charge of running a safe and successful Carolina Classic considered all options before settling on the only workable one: mandating the use of facemasks except when actively cramming fatty, fried foods or high calorie soda into the old piehole.
Requiring vaccinations of carnies, volunteers and vendors who’re handling food, drink, racing pigs and God knows what else proved a bridge too far — even though MerleFest, upcountry in Wilkes County, managed it last month.
“City staff considered requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test in order for someone to be admitted to the fair,” wrote Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager, in an email Monday morning. “We were aware that MerleFest had implemented that requirement.”
In the end, logistical concerns scuttled that approach. And with hoped-for attendance over the course of the 10-day fair pushing 275,000 — MerleFest pulled in some 77,000 in pre-pandemic 2019 — that makes sense.
“For example, if we provided testing sites at the entrances, we were concerned there would be large groups of people gathering at the entrances, which would defeat the need to maintain social distancing,” Rowe said.
Unsaid — sad that its even possible — was the probability that testing sites might have prompted greater unrest in the form of ignorant people fueled by bile and armed with spittle.
Obvious challenges
Whether — or if, really, since it’s mostly outdoors — the Carolina Classic turns into a classic virus hothouse remains to be seen.
The eyeball test Sunday afternoon, however, showed compliance running well below 50 percent. The facemask for many was more like a handkerchief than protection — decorative, crammed in a pocket and only to be used in case of emergency.
Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams, during debate last month over whether to even proceed with the fair, said she feared the fair could be “a super-spreader on steroids” and that “there is no shame in shutting down this event.”
Fair vendors and workers, private and those on the city’s payroll, are required to wear masks “except for permitted reasons,” Rowe wrote.
Those include eating, drinking and performing with sufficient social distancing built in. The racing pig guy is covered.
Requiring those workers to have vaccinations or negative test results was not considered, Rowe said.
The suspicion here is that such requirements would have left a severe shortage of carnies willing to rake in moist sock money from eager teens playing games along the Midway.
Meanwhile, at the Sunday iteration of the pop-up vaccination clinic, optimism shone as bright as the October sunshine despite the poor comportment of a tiny few.
“We did have people coming by and showing us their vaccine cards,” Maloney said. “I think they were hoping it’d count for the free admission. But they had them.”
Nice try, but no fuzzy dice.
The admission perk was reserved for first-time patients and will be on offer this weekend. Though it’s not a bad idea to reward the considerate majority who bring their vaccine cards.
Between the two vaccine clinics held so far, maybe two dozen people took advantage and rolled up sleeves.
But that’s not really the point, persisting in protecting public health despite the obvious challenges is.
“I’d rather be out here for people and giving them their shots than not,” Maloney said.
