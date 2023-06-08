Triad Cultural Arts Inc. has taken a significant step toward creating a new center in the Happy Hill neighborhood through purchasing three lots from the city of Winston-Salem.

The property sale was completed May 18, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The nonprofit organization acquired a 0.27-acre tract at 716 Humphrey St., a 0.21-acre tract at 726 Humphrey St., and a 0.04-acre tract at what is listed as 0 Free St.

The sale represents the latest progression in an eight-year initiative by the nonprofit.

It also kicked off a three-phase initiative lasting through 2025 that involves additional capital fundraising, restoration of the shotgun houses in 2024, and construction of a multi-use center and completion of the legacy site in 2025.

Councilwoman Annette Scippio, whose East Ward contains the Happy Hill neighborhood, said the property sale will allow TCA “to transform the Humphrey Street properties into a cultural center that showcases the history of the Happy Hill community for the enrichment of all residents in Winston-Salem.”

“This will be a lasting treasure within the East Ward.”

Aaron King, an assistant city manager, said the sale was initiated by TCA to preserve the two shotgun houses that date to the early 20th century.

A shotgun house refers to the notion that one could fire a gun through the front entrance of the dwelling and have the round exit through the back without hitting anything.

King said the council determined that selling the lots to the nonprofit was a better option than direct city funding.

Background

The Happy Hill neighborhood was founded in 1872 on the site of what had been a plantation where Moravian doctor Friedrich Schumann lived.

It was the city’s first planned Black neighborhood, and had originally been known as Liberia, named after the West African republic founded by formerly enslaved people.

According to a February 2020 profile in Winston-Salem Monthly, the land “was a flood plain. It had a lot of mosquitos; they had to petition the city to try to get rid of the mosquitoes. You had community leaders rising up to try to get necessities for people.”

Scippio cited three historic activities that occur on the Humphrey lots. They are:

* The first emancipation of enslaved persons in the local community occurred in 1836 when Salem physician Schumann liberated 17 of his enslaved people and paid their way to Liberia;

* In 1866, the Freedmen’s School for Black children was founded.

* The Salem Congregation deeded land to former enslaved people for the creation of the first owner-occupied Black community.

“In this neighborhood, the seeds of profound actions of liberation, freedom and social equity were planted,” Scippio said.

“Now, 187 years since the liberation of the 17 slaves, we begin an era of profound actions that will rekindle community investment and fortify the spirit of liberty on the sacred soil of Happy Hill.”

The homes

The two homes at Humphrey are rectangular in shape and measure roughly 700 square feet. They have three rooms “stacked back to back” — a living room, bedroom, and kitchen.

One home has experienced noticeable wear, possibly from the move in the early 1990s.

The front porch stoop is missing, as are the supports for the roof over the front door. The roof along the rest of the house is sagging, and the rear room has “suffered from severe water damage,” according to the report.

Of the two houses on the Humphrey Street site, one sits on its original foundation and local preservationists first proposed trying to restore it in 1999.

The other dwelling is believed to have originally been located on Alder Street, but moved in the early 1990s to a site on Humphrey Street where an electrical substation now sits.

“Their intent is to rehabilitate one of the structures for use as museum facility that accommodates various community activities for the benefit of the public,” King said.

“The second structure will be thoughtfully salvaged and the land used for a multi-use center.”

TCA involvement

TCA was founded in 2007 with the focus of “bringing recognition to Black-American history and culture through presenting programming that contributes to a culturally competent community.”

That programming includes festivals, heritage and special events, such as the Juneteenth festival that will be held June 17 in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter, and annual Kwanzaa celebrations.

Henry said preservation of the shotgun homes is important for telling the story of the historically Black neighborhood.

“But out of these tiny vessels of memory, you have people who emerged as doctors, lawyers, supervisors,” said Cheryl Henry, TCA’s executive director and president.

“So many of our historical buildings have been torn down, but it’s important to have African-American history in the landscape.”

Henry said that although the COVID-19 pandemic put things on hold, “we had never given up hope,” Henry said.

“Once we reached a time in the pandemic where projects became feasible again, we revived the effort and this purchase represents the next step in the process,” Henry said.

“We discussed moving the houses again after the park was completed, for the houses to serve as a gateway into the Happy Hill community.”

However, that plan was derailed because of the level of underground water with the spring at the proposed moving site.

Scippio reviewed the city-owned properties in the community, but the decision was made to keep the houses where they were on Humphrey.

Next steps

Scippio cautioned that the nonprofit “will need a lot of financial support to bring their vision to reality. I hope our community will provide those resources.”

A February 2020 Winston-Salem Monthly feature on the shotgun houses preservation project indicated that restoration is projected at about $200,000 per house.

The nonprofit is pursuing private donations and hosting some fundraisers, while the city is applying for grant funding.

“We just got the land surveyed and we’re looking at other aspects before we get a contractor involved to give a firm estimate on what the cost will be,” Henry said.