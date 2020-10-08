Shots fired on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem; no injuries reported

Winston-Salem police searched Thursday night for a suspect who fired shots on Country Club Road near Jonestown Road, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 6:43 p.m. when officers received a report of the gunfire, police Lt. Todd Hart said. Officers found shell cases on Country Club Road near a fire station.
Officers searched the area for a suspect, Hart said.
