Shots fired on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem; no injuries reported
Winston-Salem police searched Thursday night for a suspect who fired shots on Country Club Road near Jonestown Road, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at 6:43 p.m. when officers received a report of the gunfire, police Lt. Todd Hart said. Officers found shell cases on Country Club Road near a fire station.

Officers searched the area for a suspect, Hart said.

