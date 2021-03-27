Showing brave face at work, home helped Wake Forest Baptist doctor navigate pandemic

Being brave in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic went beyond the professional persona for Dr. Jessica Palakshappa.
It also was necessary, if not crucial, for Palakshappa at home as well.
Palakshappa is an assistant professor of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“When I see pictures of my young daughters from one year ago, I am struck at how I can instantly recall the fear and fragility of that time,” Palakshappa said. “There have been many feelings of loneliness and deep loss this past year, for everyone.
“We were frantic making preparations for our ICU, writing protocols, collaborating with other centers, changing the way we did almost everything.
“I miss a great deal about the 2019 world — talking with families in the ICU, meeting with my colleagues in person, seeing smiles,” Palakshappa said. But more recently, I have really felt hopeful. Spring always comes.”
Palakshappa said she expects the medical profession to become adaptive to the use of masks on patients, particularly during the typical flu season and what eventually could become a coronavirus season.
“I imagine we will have more (personal protective equipment) readily available,” Palakshappa said.
“I hope that the collaboration we have seen in health care this year — across disciplines, specialties, hospitals — will continue.
“Some great partnerships and collaborations were formed during this time, and I think we were all impressed with how much can be accomplished,” she said.
Being adaptable and open minded became a key factor when it came to treating COVID-19 patients over the past year, Palakshappa said.
“For example, we now treat patients that require oxygen with dexamethasone, a steroid,” Palakshappa said.
“We were not routinely doing this a year ago. In March 2020, most of the ICU patients were intubated very early in their disease course, and certainly if they required more than traditional nasal cannula.
“Over this past year, we have gained a lot of experience supporting patients with much higher oxygen needs without intubation,” Palakshappa said.
When asked about biggest lessons learned through the past 12 months, Palakshappa said “being even more thankful for a profession that I find so fulfilling, one that lets me care for patients and their families at one of their most vulnerable times.”
“This year has really left me with such profound respect for my colleagues. Everyone gave so much of themselves this past year — personally and professionally.
“I have also learned to appreciate future events — even just plans to take a walk with the family or pick up ice cream on the way home,” she said. “It is so important to have bright spots on the horizon.”
