Showing brave face at work, home helped Wake Forest Baptist doctor navigate pandemic

“I hope that the collaboration we have seen in health care this year — across disciplines, specialties, hospitals — will continue.

“Some great partnerships and collaborations were formed during this time, and I think we were all impressed with how much can be accomplished,” she said.

Being adaptable and open minded became a key factor when it came to treating COVID-19 patients over the past year, Palakshappa said.

“For example, we now treat patients that require oxygen with dexamethasone, a steroid,” Palakshappa said.

“We were not routinely doing this a year ago. In March 2020, most of the ICU patients were intubated very early in their disease course, and certainly if they required more than traditional nasal cannula.

“Over this past year, we have gained a lot of experience supporting patients with much higher oxygen needs without intubation,” Palakshappa said.

When asked about biggest lessons learned through the past 12 months, Palakshappa said “being even more thankful for a profession that I find so fulfilling, one that lets me care for patients and their families at one of their most vulnerable times.”