SHP rejects insurers' protests over next administrator contract; Folwell claims Blue Cross NC, UMR tried to confuse members

The State Health Plan emphatically rejected Friday the protest appeals of two health insurers on how the plan's board of trustees chose Aetna for the 2025-27 contract for third-party administrative services.

The decision, announced by the state treasurer's office, comes 16 days after state Treasurer Dale Folwell disclosed the awarding of the three-year contract to Aetna that begins Jan. 1, 2025. The contract has a renewal option for two, one-year terms.

The SHP is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services. It covers nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, legislators, retirees and their dependents. The treasurer's office oversees SHP.

Blue Cross Blue Shield NC has held the administrative contract with the SHP since the early 1980s.

The treasurer’s office said that the administrative contract oversees health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.

Blue Cross NC and UMR Inc. submitted protest letters last week. UMR is a wholly owned subsidiary of national insurer UnitedHealthcare. The SHP had 10 days to reject the protests or conducting hearings within a 30-day period.

It's unclear what the next steps are for Blue Cross NC and UMR. The SHP said the rejections "concludes the protest process."

Blue Cross NC and UMR claimed the SHP altered its request for proposal procedures in ways that favored Aetna.

Blue Cross NC said in a statement Friday that it "believes that its bid to the State Health Plan serves the best interests of the Plan’s members."

"The Plan’s response to Blue Cross NC’s protest leaves too many unanswered questions about how this change will affect costs and access to care for state employees and teachers. We are disappointed that the Plan has refused to disclose any documents about its RFP process, despite our public records requests a month ago."

UMR requested a stay on the awarding of the contract until “a full and fair analysis of the cost proposals” is conducted. UMR said such an analysis would demonstrate that there has been “an improper contract award.”

Folwell, who has had several public conflicts with Blue Cross NC in recent years, said in the news release that "it's embarrassing to see entities trying to confuse our members by falsely advertising information regarding Plan benefits."

“I’m proud of what the staff accomplished in the RFP process and the decision of the board.

"It is disappointing and unfortunate that others have used this as an opportunity to attack our integrity and carry out malicious accusations against the board of trustees and the professional staff of the SHP."

Rejection reasoning

The protests from Blue Cross NC and UMR were rejected by Sam Watts, interim executive administrator for SHP.

Watts told the insurers that "after carefully reviewing the reasons and requests stated in your protest letter, I have determined that your positions are without merit, and am therefore denying your requests."

"Therefore, I have determined that a meeting to further discuss ... protest of the award would serve no purpose."

The news release said that "under the SHP’s authority outlined in state law, it modernized the request for proposal process for all procurements to remove subjectivity from the process."

In Watts' letter to Blue Cross NC, he rejected the insurer's complaints about:

* How the SHP weighted its administrator requirements;

* That the SHP did not give the insurer the ability to extensively explain how it would meet the requirements;

* That the insurer wasn't given enough time to properly evaluate the request for proposal; and

* That the request for proposal process wasn't thorough and fair.

"You assert that, in its pursuit of the Plan's objectives, the Plan did not obtain sufficient information to make a reasonable decision, creating the false impression that the request for proposal, its development and its review were a cursory affair that only relied upon scant facts and a lack of knowledge," Watts wrote.

"That the Plan took a complex decision ... and tried to turn it into a checklist.

"This dramatic language does not describe the Plan's recently completed request for proposal process."

Watts said in addressing Blue Cross NC's concerns about disruption to the Plan and its members that "the mere avoidance of disruption would mean that the Plan should never issue a new request for proposal for any services, and this would not be in keeping with the duties owed to the Plan's many members and other taxpayers like them."

In Watts' letters to UMR, he stated that "your claims that 'the state failed to conduct a comprehensive, fair and impartial evaluation ... and the award to Aetna 'based upon an arbitrary, capricious and erroneous network cost analysis' is without merit."

Next steps unclear

Blue Cross NC said it "will continue to pursue efforts to ensure the best outcome for teachers, state employees and North Carolina taxpayers."

The insurer did not provide examples of what efforts it could pursue.

UMR could not be immediately reached for comment.

Frank Lester, spokesman for the treasurer's office, said the next steps "are up to them. At this point, we're moving forward with the transition."

The SHP and Folwell have cited issues with recent information technology changes in Blue Cross NC's handing of claims with the decision to request proposals for at least the 2025-27 contract period.

"A key goal of modernizing the request-for-proposal process was to ensure fairness, equity and objectivity," according to the news release.

"Importantly, the objective was to ensure the selected vendor is willing and able to meet the priorities and requirements of the Plan and the request-for-proposal without exceptions. Those requirements are customer centered with an emphasis on quality, access and lower costs for public servants."

Watts said in the news release that "arguing that if the questions were asked in a different way or graded differently the outcome would have been different is not how procurement works."

SHP said that the plan administrator "does not, and has never, set premiums or determine what benefits are covered."

The Plan’s board of trustees has the authority to do that, so this transition will not impact the plans that are in place today; therefore, premiums, copays and deductibles are not changing."

Background

Both SHP and Folwell have said the third-party administrator request for proposal process was conducted within the parameters of "rapidly increasing healthcare costs, funding that has not increased at the same rate, and the aging and declining health of the Plan member pool (due in part to the inability to attract young and healthy dependents into the Plan because of high family premiums."

They said because the SHP is facing a $4.2 billion funding gap over the next five years, "this is an existential threat to the Plan."

"The treasurer and the SHP board have made it the Plan's explicit policy to cap or reduce the Plan's costs and implement strategic initiatives that will enable the Plan to lower dependent premiums to attract younger, healthier members to the Plan."

Both Blue Cross NC and UMR said the SHP and Folwell informed them of the decision on Dec. 14 following a unanimous vote by the SHP’s board,

Folwell said last week in his response to the Blue Cross NC protest that “just like Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has the right to point fingers at everyone else for losing the contract after 44 years, the State Health Plan, (its) board of trustees, professional staff and I all have a duty to seek the best financial value and member service for those that teach, protect and serve, as well as taxpayers like them.”

UMR claimed in its protest filing that the SHP did not comply with request-for-proposal-evaluation and scoring criteria in concluding that Aetna had the “highest and best final evaluation.”

It claimed the SHP failed to conduct a “comprehensive, fair and impartial evaluation” as required by state law.

“That included that the SHP’s network cost analysis “was fundamentally and inherently flawed because the self-reported discounts do not match real world data available ... but not utilized.”

UMR said that awarding Aetna the three-year contract would result in the SHP’s costs going up at least $500 million during that period, rather than decreasing by $145 million as the SHP board and Folwell have estimated.

As a result of selecting Aetna, UMR says the SHP’s decision “was not made based on the bid that was the most advantageous and represented the best value to the state.”

Blue Cross said its protest "highlights the limited information and distorted scoring system used during the decision-making process. Additionally, Blue Cross NC bid the lowest administrative fee of any bidder.”

Folwell said that "the money and time" spent on the protests "would have been better spent improving their systems.”

Aetna response

Aetna said it will have nearly 600 employees assigned to work on this transition with Watts.

Jim Bostian, Aetna’s president for N.C., said the insurer “submitted an aggressive proposal affirming the State Health Plan’s commitment to high-quality and affordable health benefits.”

That includes Aetna's claims that it compared the millions of claims paid by Blue Cross NC over an entire year to Aetna’s existing network.

"More than 98% of the claims BCBS paid were to providers currently in Aetna’s network, and more than 98% of the total value of claims BCBS paid went to providers currently in Aetna’s network," Aetna said.

“The people who teach, protect and serve North Carolina deserve a health benefits administrator that leads with customer service, quality care and affordability. Aetna intends to deliver it to them," Bostian said.

The hundreds of Aetna employees dedicated to this seamless transition will continue their work without distraction.”

“We will continue to work to bring more providers into the network that can offer the high-quality care that state employees deserve,” Bostian said.

Folwell said that partnering with Aetna, which already employs more than 10,000 people in North Carolina, “will create a lot of new opportunities for the (SHP) and the members we serve.

“A change of this magnitude is a great opportunity for a fresh perspective, and we look forward to working closely with Aetna to create new ways to provide price transparency, increase access and quality, while lowering the cost of health care for those who teach, protect and serve, and taxpayers like them.”

SHP members are expected to begin receiving more information regarding the changes in 2024 prior to open enrollment for the 2025 benefit year.