Shut out from solar: NC rules block apartments' potential for shift to clean energy

Developers have cashed in on North Carolina’s 21st century population boom not only with wave after wave of single-family subdivisions that spread like kudzu on what had been farmland and forests, but also with an incessant surge of new apartment complexes.

In fact, 39% of the state’s 575,000 apartments were built since 2000, according to We Are Apartments, which tracks data nationally. More than 1 million North Carolinians now call apartments home, and that number is projected to continue climbing steadily as developers add still more multifamily communities to meet overwhelming demand.

Yet despite wide expanses of exposed rooftops waiting like empty canvases and an abundance of low and middle-income tenants who would benefit from a break on their utility bills, North Carolina’s future apartment complexes, like those that came before, have little chance of being outfitted with solar panels that could supply electricity to residents.

That’s because state law makes it impossible for the owners of multifamily developments — as well as so-called third-party providers, like those that manage "community solar" projects elsewhere — to install their own panels and sell the energy directly to tenants.

Clean energy advocates argue that the intent of such regulations is clear: to protect the financial interests of utilities, particularly Duke Energy, the state’s largest electricity provider.

The company actively opposed legislation in 2015 in the N.C. House that would have allowed independent providers to install panels and recoup the cost by selling electricity to the buildings’ owners or residents. The Energy Freedom Act never made it to the House floor, and utilities remain the exclusive direct sellers of electricity to the state’s customers.

"Blocking this kind of creative third-party solar financing is anticompetitive,” said Sally Robinson, policy coordinator at NC WARN, a Durham-based non-profit promoting clean energy and environmental justice. “Allowing it would open a pathway for renters and low-income homeowners to share in the benefits of solar.”

‘Unconscionable’

Empty apartment rooftops also are a wasted opportunity to reduce North Carolina’s reliance on fossil fuels, Robinson added.

“In a time of climate crisis, it is unconscionable that willing market participants are being prevented from spending their own capital to contribute to the clean-energy transition," she said.

At least 29 states and the District of Columbia allow third-party solar-power purchase agreements, according to the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center at N.C. State University.

Utilities, meanwhile, argue that questions about independent electricity sales go beyond accelerating North Carolina’s shift to renewable energy.

“There is no evidence that third-party electric sales save customers money,” said Duke Energy spokesman Randy Wheeless. “In fact, there are many examples around the nation where customers lost money.”

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office found that between 2015 and 2018, residents of the state who bought electricity from "competitive suppliers" paid a collective $258 million more than if they had gone through their local utility.

Low-income households paid an average of 25% more, which amounted to an extra $156 per year.

Similarly, Connecticut’s Office of Consumer Council found that customers in that state paid an average $143 more per year from 2016 to 2018 for electricity from independent providers.

'Regulated monopoly'

Robertson and her organization have a unique perspective on the barriers to apartment solar in North Carolina. That’s because NC WARN was a central figure in what would become a test case for third-party power production and sales in the state.

In 2015, NC WARN installed solar panels on the roof of Faith Community Church in Greensboro, then sold the energy they produced to the church at a price lower than what it paid for electricity from Duke Energy.

The N.C. Utilities Commission stepped in and ruled that the organization had no legal authority to sell power to the church because it was located “within a service area that has been assigned exclusively to Duke.”

"The General Assembly has determined that the public is better served by a regulated monopoly than by competing suppliers of service," the commission added in its ruling. "This policy decision ... has resulted in consistently low electric rates compared to other parts of the country."

The N.C. Court of Appeals rejected NC WARN’s challenge of the ruling in a 2-1 decision, and the organization eventually lost in an appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court in May 2018, leaving the third-party provider prohibition intact.

‘Wish we could’

At least a dozen apartment complexes in North Carolina are equipped with rooftop solar panels, according to data collected by the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

But none of the electricity supplied by those panels is used to power the apartments below.

"I wish we could," said Scott Wilkerson, chief investment officer at Ginkgo Residential, a Charlotte-based firm that owns and manages about three-dozen apartment complexes in North Carolina. "As a company, we’re not just focused on making our communities more livable for residents, but we’re also always looking at our impact on the environment and the climate.

Ginkgo Residential has installed rooftop solar on three of its properties in Charlotte, as well as the Gardens at Country Club and Salem Ridge in Winston-Salem. The panels supply power to complexes’ business offices and pool areas and, in some cases, exterior lighting, which the state does allow.

In the past, cost likely would have precluded using solar to power an entire apartment community even if it were permitted, Wilkerson said.

"But the costs are coming down and the quality is getting better," he added.

Master metering

Wilkerson noted another impediment to potentially supplying solar energy to apartments in North Carolina: the state’s restrictions on so-called master metering.

In theory, an apartment complex owner or manager could install solar arrays, use the generated electricity to power individual apartments, and then subdivide the cost among tenants.

But the same rules that prohibit third-party energy providers also would require an apartment community’s solar panels to be connected to the electric grid, not to the apartments themselves.

Under state law, owners can apply to the utilities commission for an exception that would permit them to use a single meter for multiple apartments. But the “master” meter option does not apply to energy generated by rooftop panels.

The one metering exception for solar is when it powers single, centralized devices — such as heating and air conditioning units, and water heaters — that serve all the apartments. That option is typically used for duplexes or other single structures subdivided into apartments.

‘There is nothing’

Without independent providers as an option to sell solar power to apartment tenants, the other obvious option would be to have utilities install the panels themselves.

That’s unlikely.

Those residents are already customers, so utility companies have little incentive to invest in new infrastructure that benefits tenants specifically, even if installing the panels advances the utilities’ transition to renewable energy. And apartment residents would see no direct financial benefit from utility-owned rooftop solar because that electricity would be priced at the same rate as power from the grid.

In Duke's case, data clearly delineates the company's disinterest in apartment solar.

While the overall number of Duke’s rooftop solar customers has surged 300% (from 6,000 to 24,000) since 2017, “There is nothing I know of at Duke Energy where a multi-family apartment complex has rooftop solar,” said Wheeless, the company spokesman.

Robinson, from NC Warn, insisted that empty apartment rooftops represent missed opportunities in North Carolina's efforts to meet emissions-reduction targets aimed at slowing the pace of climate change.

"Those goals would be easier to reach if you weren't telling eager building owners and tenants they can't install solar power for their mutual benefit," she said.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

