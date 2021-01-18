Shuttering of last video stores creates wave of nostalgia

Same as it ever was.

“I get it from the business perspective, I really do,” Cook said. “But these small businesses closing will hurt the economy. Not everybody has a second job to fall back on.”

More than money

Her bigger lament, one she shares with Joins, has nothing to do with dollars and cents.

It’s about people, face-to-face interaction and easy, in-person conversations. Knowing the people who come into the store, their names and a little something about their lives.

“I have one customer, an older fella, and coming here is his only outing of the week,” Cook said. “He comes first thing every Tuesday to get his new releases. This is the only place his family lets him go.

“I don’t mean that in any bad way. They just want him to be safe" from COVID-19.

There’s more to it, too, something I’d bet most of us who’ve reached a certain age recall fondly.

Remember loading the kids into the family truckster after work on Friday and racing to a neighborhood video store? Or the little thrill of nabbing the final copy of a new release?