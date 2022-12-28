Silas Creek Parkway lanes to close for repairs

Morning commuters may find the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway closed for water main repairs between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities officials said.
Work was scheduled from 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday when crews should be finished.
Detours will be in place and motorists should plan for alternate routes.
336-727-7369
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today