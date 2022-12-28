 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silas Creek Parkway lanes to close for repairs

Morning commuters may find the southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway closed for water main repairs between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities officials said.

Work was scheduled from 11:30 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday when crews should be finished.

Detours will be in place and motorists should plan for alternate routes.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

