Silas Creek Parkway section to close Thursday for water main repair.

Silas Creek Parkway southbound, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday so crews can repair a water main. Detours will be in place, and motorists should plan to use an alternate route.
If needed, the road may also be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on other days.
For more information, contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, or call 336-727-8000.
Melissa Hall
336-727-7308
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today