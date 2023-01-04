 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silas Creek Parkway section to close Thursday for water main repair.

Silas Creek Parkway southbound, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, will be closed to  traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday so crews can repair a water main. Detours will be in place, and motorists should plan to use an alternate route.

If needed, the road may also be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on other days.

For more information, contact City Link at citylink@cityofws.org, or call 336-727-8000.

Melissa Hall

336-727-7308

