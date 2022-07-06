Silver Alert canceled for missing 66-year-old woman in Winston-Salem

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Shanon Carlton has been canceled at the request of the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing, endangered woman, authorities said Wednesday.
Shanon Graciela Carlton, 66, was last seen at 2933 Poinsetta Drive, police said.
The N.C. Center of Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Carlton.
Carlton is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said. She is Black and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
She is driving a 2018 block Mitsubishi Outlander with the N.C. license plate TJX-4147, police said.
Anyone who has information about Carlton's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
