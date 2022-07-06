 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Silver Alert canceled for missing 66-year-old woman in Winston-Salem

Shanon Carlton

Winston-Salem police are searching for Shanon Graciela Carlton, 66. Carlton is driving a Mitsubishi Outlander with license plate TJX-4147. Credit: Winston-Salem Police Department

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Shanon Carlton has been canceled at the request of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing, endangered woman, authorities said Wednesday.

Shanon Graciela Carlton, 66, was last seen at 2933 Poinsetta Drive, police said.

The N.C. Center of Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Carlton.

Carlton is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said. She is Black and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She is driving a 2018 block Mitsubishi Outlander with the N.C. license plate TJX-4147, police said.

Anyone who has information about Carlton's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

