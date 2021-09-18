Silver Alert canceled for missing man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for James Tyler Troxler. No further information was immediately available.

Original story:

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Forsyth County Man, authorities said.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for James Tyler Troxler, 23, who was last seen at 9390 Glen Cross Drive in Kernersville, the center said in a news release.

Troxler is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Troxler's vehicle is a black 2003 Honda Civic EX with the N.C. license plate TBP-7160, the center said. The vehicle has three Star Wars stickers on its right bumper and storm trooper car seat covers, the center said.

Troxler is a white man who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has short, sandy blonde hair with blue eyes.

Troxler was last seen wearing a peach-colored T-shirt, pink shorts and black tennis shoes, the center said.

Anyone with information about Troxler's whereabouts is asked call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

