Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Darnell William Covington has been canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.
Darnell William Covington, 55, was last seen Sunday at 414 E. Northwest Blvd, according to the center and the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Covington is a Black man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 254 pounds, the center said. Covington has short gray hair and brown eyes.
Covington was last seen wearing a blue, black and white Nike sweat suit and blue Crocs sandals, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find Covington.
Anyone with information regarding Covington's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7299