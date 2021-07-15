Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem woman

UPDATE: Ms. Benfer has been located.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman who was last seen in the city's northern section, authorities said Wednesday.

City residents should be on the lookout for Kathryn Maribeth Benfer, 32, who was last seen at 7096 Pembrooke Forest Drive, the center said in a statement.

Benfer is believed to suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Benfer is a white woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, the center said. Benfer has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Benfer is missing from a home at 974 Pacific Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Her vehicle is a 2002 yellow Ford Escape with N.C. license plate, RBR-1043, the center said.

Anyone with information about Benfer's whereabouts should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

