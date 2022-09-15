Silver Alert canceled for teen in Lexington

Update: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled the Silver Alert for Abram Flanigan on Thursday morning. No other details were immediately available

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Abram Flanigan, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

Flanigan is described as a white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 153 pounds, with short blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 300 block of Wildlife Road in Lexington wearing a black and red athletic jacket, black athletic pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2100.