Silver Alert canceled for teen missing from Walnut Cove

UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Emily Strickland has been canceled at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

WALNUT COVE — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Emily Strickland has medium-length blonde and black hair, blue eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, according to a Silver Alert issued late Tuesday night.

She was last seen in Walnut Cove wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black crop top, gray sweatpants and pink sandals.

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or dial 911.