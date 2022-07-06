 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Silver Alert canceled for teen missing from Walnut Cove

  • 0
Silver Alert
Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety

UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Emily Strickland has been canceled at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

WALNUT COVE — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Emily Strickland has medium-length blonde and black hair, blue eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, according to a Silver Alert issued late Tuesday night.

She was last seen in Walnut Cove wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black crop top, gray sweatpants and pink sandals.

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or dial 911.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert