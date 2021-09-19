 Skip to main content
Silver alert for missing 31-year-old woman canceled
Silver alert for missing 31-year-old woman canceled

SilverAlert_Sept9_21.jpg

Mascaretti

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Kayla Marie Mascaretti has been canceled. No further information was immediately available. 

ORIGINAL STORY: 

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 31-year-old woman missing since Monday, Sept. 6.

Kayla Marie Mascaretti is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds and was last seen in the 7900 block of North Point Boulevard, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officials have issued a silver alert for Mascaretti because they believe she may suffer from a cognitive disorder.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904.

