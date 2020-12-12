Silver Alert has been issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

The N.C. Center for Missing persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman.
Support Local Journalism
Angel Felicia-Diann Cummings, 49, was last seen at 101 W. Fifth St., the center said in a statement. Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Cummings.
Cummings is a black woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, the center said. Cummings has medium black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Cummings' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
336-727-7299
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.