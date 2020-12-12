 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert has been issued for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 comments
top story

Silver Alert has been issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Angel Felicia-Diann Cummings, 49, was last seen at 101 W. Fifth St., the center said in a statement. Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Cummings.

Cummings is a black woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, the center said. Cummings has medium black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cummings' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Angel Felicia-Diann Cummings

Cummings

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News