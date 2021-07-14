 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert is issued for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 Comments

Silver Alert is issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman who was last seen in the city's northwestern section, authorities said Wednesday.

City residents should be on the lookout for Kathryn Maribeth Benfer, 32, who was last seen at 7096 Pembrook Forest Drive, the center said in a statement.

Benfer is believed to suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Benfer is a white woman standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, the center said. Benfer has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Benfer is missing from a home at 974 Pacific Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Her vehicle is a 2002 yellow Ford Escape with N.C. license plate, RBR-1043, the center said.

Anyone with information about Benfer's whereabouts should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

benfer.jpg

Benfer

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News