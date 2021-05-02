 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Winston-Salem
Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Winston-Salem

Dalton

 Winston-Salem Police

The Winston-Salem Police Department is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Alyssa Jewel Dalton was last seen on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the area of the 4600 block of Rosencarrie Lane, Winston-Salem. Dalton was wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, pink/white socks and black eyeglasses.

She is 5 foot 5, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has brown hair. A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

