 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in Winston-Salem
0 comments

Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem Police are attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Haywood August Gray was last seen Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Ransom Road in Winston-Salem. He was wearing a blue and yellow shirt as well as dark pants. He had a black backpack and a tan backpack.

A Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Gray is 5 foot 7 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about August Gray’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

Haywood Gray

Gray

 Winston-Salem Police Departmenet
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News