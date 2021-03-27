Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police are attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old.

Haywood August Gray was last seen Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Ransom Road in Winston-Salem. He was wearing a blue and yellow shirt as well as dark pants. He had a black backpack and a tan backpack.

A Silver Alert was issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Gray is 5 foot 7 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about August Gray’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.