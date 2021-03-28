 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old in Winston-Salem
Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old in Winston-Salem

Gomez

Michael Gomez

 Winston-Salem Police

Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing 19-year-old, Michael Anthony Lara Gomez.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

He was last seen on Thursday near Forsyth Medical Center. Gomez was last seen wearing a blue zip up sweater and black sweatpants.

Gomez is 5 foot 7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. 

If you have any information about Gomez’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.

