Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old

A Silver Alert has been issued for Chelsye Cheyenne Pettit, 20. She is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair. She was last seen at approximately 5:39 p.m. on Saturday in the 3600 block of Cornell Boulevard in Winston-Salem. .
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today