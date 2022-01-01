 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old
0 Comments

Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pettit

Pettit

 WSPD

A Silver Alert has been issued for Chelsye Cheyenne Pettit, 20. She is 5 foot 6 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair. She was last seen at approximately 5:39 p.m. on Saturday in the 3600 block of Cornell Boulevard in Winston-Salem. .

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert