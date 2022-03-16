Silver Alert issued for missing man, 37, last seen in Kernersville, officials say

Staff Report
KERNERSVILLE — Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 37-year-old man who may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Travis Lamont Wilson, who is described in a news release as a Black man with brown eyes and a shaved head. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Wilson was last seen in the 700 block of Inland Drive in Kernersville. Further details were not immediately available.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call Forsyth County Sherriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
