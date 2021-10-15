Silver Alert issued for missing man, 81, last seen Thursday night, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 81-year-old man driving a white 2013 Toyota Avalon with NC license plate DKR-2150, officials said in a news release.

James Mitchel Scott is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds and he has white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen by his family at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Silas Creek Parkway and Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem.

He was wearing a green, brown, and black polo shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and navy blue sneakers, police said in the news release.

Scott and his vehicle were possibly seen at a BP Station on US Highway 220 in Randleman. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Scott because he may have some type of cognitive disorder.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Scott’s whereabouts to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or Español at 336-728-3904.